Shop till you drop, rodeo style

LINCOLN, Neb. — It’s a piece of shopping paradise that goes along with this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb.

For seven days in July, the region’s largest collection of unique horse, rodeo and western items will be for sale at the NHSFR Lincoln Rodeo & Horse Expo.

At this year’s Nationals in Lincoln, you can shop till you drop.

At the Expo, more than 100 vendors will be on hand with nearly everything imaginable that’s “horse-y”: the usual jeans, shirts, hats, boots, belts and jewelry, but so much more.

“The ‘so much more,’ really is more,” said Hoyt Kraeger, business development manager at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, who is coordinating the expo.

“We’ll have everything Western — home décor, rugs, western art pieces, lifestyle and equine pieces, and things you can’t find at other storefronts,” he said.

The Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in Lincoln, Neb., will host the NHSFR Lincoln Rodeo & Horse Expo, a shopping parade for horse, rodeo and western lovers, in Lincoln July 18-24. Photo by Ruth Nicolaus



In addition, the expo has expanded its equine selection beyond previous NHSFR trade shows to include more than just rodeo items. “We have a lot of horses in Lancaster County and the area that do other disciplines, like dressage, hunter/jumper and pleasure, and we’re hoping to cover those areas with the expo, too.”

Shopping at the expo isn’t limited to the 1,700 high school rodeo athletes at nationals and their family and friends. It’s for anyone who wants to find unique, one-of-a-kind items.

“We’re thinking that the locals will enjoy shopping” at the expo, Kraeger said. “I think they’ll be intrigued by what they see. It’s not shopping that you get to see every day.” He pointed out that some of the vendors don’t have storefronts but do their business at rodeos and other equine events throughout the nation.

And the food choices will be plentiful and varied at the fairgrounds, Kraeger said. The typical fair food (freshly squeezed lemonade, grilled Angus burgers and the like) will be on hand, but he’s booking other types, the “fork and knife” variety, as he calls it. Barbecue, bowls, burritos and daily hot-meals specials are some of the possibilities.

Even though the National High School Finals is the showpiece, the NHSFR Lincoln Rodeo & Horse Expo is an event that fans and visitors can’t miss, Kraeger said.

“It will be seven days of shopping paradise,” Kraeger said. “It’s unique stuff you can’t find anywhere else.”

Admission to the expo is free; over 115,000 square feet of retail space will be dedicated to the expo.

The expo is open July 18-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds (4100 North 84th St., Lincoln, NE 68507).

For more information on the NHSFR, visit NHSFRLincoln.org or the association’s website at NHSRA.com.