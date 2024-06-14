Peggy

Remember when you were in 4-H and it was time to give a demonstration or an illustrated talk? It was agony for many youngsters. The public speaking part was daunting but it was trying to put into words how to do something, even while having the benefit of visual aids, that was the real challenge.

I’ll bet that many of those who now make their living talking got their start in such programs. Teachers, preachers and corporate executives all had to begin somewhere and if they grew up rural, their background was likely in 4-H, FFA or both.

The basics of a demonstration, an illustrated talk, or a speech are very simple.

Tell them what you are you are going to tell them.

Tell them.

Tell them what you told them.

If you think of it like that, it helps your mind cut to the chase and narrow your focus.

My biggest dilemma was trying to think of a topic. The ideas just wouldn’t come. Once an idea took hold it was fairly methodical. Instructions, such as use two trays, one on each side of the demonstrator, helped keep things organized. The idea was everything that would be needed was on the first tray and as the items were used, such as the sugar and a measuring cup in a cake recipe, they would be placed on the second tray. It certainly kept double doses of some ingredient from finding its way into the batter. This same method of organization is still used in 4-H.

The 4-Hers were not to use anything that showed a brand name on the label; we were told to cover it with masking tape or put it into a neutral container. That has changed. Now food safety is paramount and original packaging is required.

Knowing your way around the subject matter backwards and forwards helped ease nervousness. If you had only made a rope halter one time and tried to demonstrate that, it was probably not a very good demonstration. But if you were like my brother, who made many before he gave his first talk and then went on to give the halter talk for several years in succession. Perhaps he was trying to reassure young members that doing a presentation wasn’t too hard and he thought they should learn how to make their own halters. He was proficient and can still make a rope halter, if his arthritic hands will cooperate.

I was always in awe of the older kids who did outstanding work. The poise from practicing showed and audience members, even the adults, often learned new ideas and techniques.

Our son, Carl, who is now a rancher, had an excellent demonstration explaining dystocia or difficulty, in calving. Using a homemade stuffed calf made by Jeanne Wyatt, which was being “born” through a turtleneck sweater, his demonstration showed potential problems and how to pull a calf with chains, when warranted. It was such a great idea and it helped teach, especially those who had no prior knowledge.

