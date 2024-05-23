Showers of blessing

Peggy

2022 June portrait, WYO Writers

I almost feel sorry for people who live where it rains a lot. I don’t know if they understand the blessing of rain. Southwestern South Dakota is designated as arid, defined as receiving less than 13 inches of measurable moisture annually. We are fortunate to live on the Angostura Irrigation Project, giving us the opportunity to grow irrigated corn and alfalfa hay. We sell the corn and most of the hay to the Fall River Feedyard, the largest feedlot in South Dakota. Livestock owners purchase the balance of the hay.

Here if it rains on the day of a picnic, we sit in the rain and don’t complain. Folks who have lived in the area longer than two years understand what dry conditions are.

Is there another year-round profession that is more weather dependent than farmers?

Rain is welcome and good, except when everything is already soggy or when the hay has been cut and is waiting to be stacked or baled. However few farmers would ever say, “I wish it would stop raining.”

It seems that statement could almost be asking for trouble. It might not rain again for months or years. Even in areas where irrigation is prevalent, rain is the preferred method of moisture and every rain is a miracle. It falls evenly and does more good for the soil than an equivalent amount of irrigation water. Center pivot irrigation systems run a close second to rain in that regard. No matter how we apply the irrigation water, nothing beats a good old rain for even distribution over a field and the life-giving properties rain water affords.

Depending on soil type even a couple of tenths of rain can make a road impassable, if it’s gumbo; that heavy ground holds the moisture for days. Sandy soil changes so quickly that a good, solid rain might delay tilling only for a few hours. For cattlemen a rain can change plans for branding day. Unless the crew is already gathered, an unintended consequence can be a lot of leftover food.

You know how rain emits an aroma, one of life and cleansing, even if it falls miles away? That is a heartbreaker during a drought when you can smell it, but it doesn’t fall on your fields and pastures.

Weather forecasters have a thankless job. If they make a forecast and are right, we say they are lucky. When they are wrong, they should have not been so cock sure. Of course, we all second guess them.

I think I have come up with a solid weather prediction model. Every day I figure there is a 50-50 chance that it will rain or it will be sunny or the wind will blow, etc. It either will or it won’t. That’s my entire philosophy.

You can flip coins, draw straws or predict the weather. All three seem to have the same level of probability.

