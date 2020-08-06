ShowingUp: Act now in defense of rural Colorado and the agriculture industry so vital to the state

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Ellen Kessler to the public at large position on the State Board of Veterinary Medicine. Kessler is an outspoken vegan and activist with political convictions that fly in the face of production agriculture and all it entails. To show our support of 4-H, livestock, agriculture, and veterinary practitioners, we are requesting that Ellen Kessler’s appointment to such a post be retracted prior to her confirmation hearing during the upcoming legislative session.

The letter below will be sent to the state office of the auditor, Gov. Polis, and all members of House and Senate agriculture committees on August 14.

You may utilize it as a guide to send yourself with the inclusion of your own comments or add your name by doing any of the following:

Sign the petition: https://www.change.org/ShowingUpFP

Comment below with your name, email and zip code before August 12, 2020

If you would like to add stories of your own experiences either comment below or share your public posts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #showingup and tag @jaredpolis and @thefencepost

Post a screenshot of the letter (download .pdf here) and use the hashtag #showingup and tag @jaredpolis and @thefencepost.

Additional letters addressing other issues important to agriculture and rural Colorado will be added soon, helping you give voice to the concerns of our industry and rural Colorado.

Now is the time to show up for Colorado agriculture.

Dianne E. Ray, CPA, MPA

State Service Building

1525 Sherman Street, 7th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

August 6, 2020

Dear Ms. Ray,

This week, Ellen Kessler, who was recently appointed to the State Board of Veterinary Medicine posted on her personal social media account that, “4-H clubs teach children that animal lives don’t matter.” Kessler is an outspoken vegan and advocate for others to do the same.

As a member of the Colorado Board of Veterinary Medicine, this appointee will be asked to guide and enforce professional standards for veterinary practitioners. She’ll also be tasked with making, amending, and adopting reasonable rules that govern the conduct of veterinarians, including veterinarians who serve the state’s many large animal and food animal clients.

The members of the state board are given the responsibility of interpreting the Veterinary practice law onto many specific cases in a fair and equitable manner that is in keeping with the intention of the law. Such interpretation is very much at the mercy of the individual board member’s ability or inability to remove their own personal bias or agenda from the equation. The long-established and science-based practices of a medical profession should not be placed on the whim of one individual with a deeply engrained political belief. Veterinarians have dedicated decades of their lives and hundreds of thousands of dollars to establish their professional career and this gives one person with a personal agenda the power to dismantle their career and reputation permanently.

Due to Kessler’s previous statements that Coloradoans ought to become vegans, I do not believe she will be able to reasonably carry out the great responsibility of overseeing the veterinarians so vital to the agriculture industry. This conflict of interest could be disastrous, even driving desperately needed rural practitioners out of the state. With the state already experiencing a shortage of such practitioners, this would be a blow to the agriculture industry and the people who depend upon it.

I respectfully request that this grave conflict of interest be given consideration prior to Kessler’s confirmation hearing during the upcoming legislative sessions. Supporting Colorado’s agriculture industry has never been more important.

Yours in agriculture,

Rachel Gabel

cc: Gov. Jared Polis, Press Secretary Conor Cahill, Sen. Kerry Donovan, Sen Jessie Danielson, Sen. Don Coram, Sen. Robert Rodriguez, Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, Rep. Dylan Roberts, Rep. Donald Valdez, Rep. Jeni James Arndt, Rep. Bri Buentello, Rep. Marc Catlin, Rep. Richard Holtorf, Rep. Rod Pelton, Rep. Brianna Titone, Rep. Perry Will, Rep. Steven Woodrow, Rep. Mary Young.

4H clubs teach children that animal lives don't matter. "I'll be sad until I get another lamb," one child was quoted as saying. Posted by Ellen Kessler on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

TAKE ACTION:

