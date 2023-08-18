Meinzer

The kind of music that we listen to says a lot about our personality and the things that we enjoy. I have been having some windshield time hauling hay recently and I decided to hook my phone to the radio in the pickup to enjoy some tunes while I played super trucker. Most of the music that comes out of Nashville today doesn’t fit my flavor, except for a select few artists. As I turned the playlist on shuffle mode, I learned a lot about myself within the first few miles of highway.

The first thing that I learned was something that my wife has frequently told me. I am an old soul at heart. Ninety percent of the music coming across my speakers was stuff that was released before I was even born. Waylon and Willie and the boys seem to speak my language. Fiddles and steel guitars and songs that tell stories of heartbreak, standing up for something and lyrics that had meaning really strike a chord with me. Like a good book or a compelling story, a good song makes you feel like you are in it.

The next thing that I learned about myself through my music is that there is a big difference between country, and western music. Artists like Dave Stamey, Ian Tyson, Red Steegall, and Micheal Martin Murphy tell the story of the working cowboy. They bring scenes of the western way of life in to focus. You can imagine yourself riding one of the MC Horses, Tying Knots in the Devils Tail, or caving into your weakness for Tight Levis and Yellow Ribbons. The lines written in these songs speak a language that is foreign to those who don’t cowboy for a living. They bring romance and thrill to a life that is usually filled with hard work, stubborn bovine and bug-eyed horses that make men into cowboys.

While old school country and cowboy trail songs might comprise most of my playlist, like Chris Ledoux once said, even cowboys like a little rock and roll. AC-DC, Foreigner, Journey, Bon Jovi, and Poison are all those bands that I used to catch flack from my mama for listening to a little too loud as I would pull into the yard with the windows down in the pickup. These were usually the songs that would get you amped up to play ball under the Friday night lights. They were songs of rebellion and freedom, but the sweet guitar riffs had us all dreaming that we were rock gods.

About the time some head banger like Thunderstruck would finish, the man above would remind me that he was watching when he would bring the last piece of my playlist across the radio. There I would be singing as loud as I could, probably scaring anyone watching me, when my rock jam would finish, and Leaning on the Everlasting arms would come across the speakers. The old hymns are a favorite of mine. They bring me peace and tell a message in every verse. Gospel music is what keeps me grounded and it reminds me that I serve a higher power.

I suppose if I had to summarize my playlist, the artists I like have already said it best. My Heroes have always been cowboys, and even though my Mama Tried, I turned out to be the only hell she ever raised. I’m a Simple Man who would be happy with 18 inches of Rain, and I won’t stop believin’, because I know I’m saved by Amazing Grace. That’s all for this time, I hope your musical talents supersede mine, and that your playlist is as diverse as you are. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.