Sign-up for pig lottery due March 15

Deadline to sign-up for the Lincoln and Logan County 4-H Pig Lottery is March 15, 2023. To be qualified for the 2023 Lincoln and Logan County Pig Lottery, youth must be currently enrolled in 4-H in Lincoln or Logan County, Neb., and compete at county fair.

There will be a boarding option for the lottery pig for 4-H youth that do not have facilities to house the pig (e.g. lives in town). Please contact the Extension Office at (308) 532-2683 if you are interested in this as space is limited and available at a first come first serve basis. Youth participating in the boarding will still be responsible for the daily care and expenses for the animal.

The lottery pig program was developed to help youth find pigs to show for fair and learn about caring for a market hog. To sign-up, a $75 non-refundable deposit is required along with the name of the youth participating. The rest of the cost of the pigs will be due at the first meeting and weigh-in date on Sunday April 2, 2023. The pigs will be officially owned and taken home by the exhibitor at this time. Total cost will vary depending on the market price of pigs (usually between $250 and $300). Exhibitors will be required to attend two of the three educational meetings.