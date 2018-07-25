Silvano Alves wins PBR at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For the second night in a row, a packed house watched the Professional Bull Riders return to Cheyenne Frontier Days as the Championship Bull Riding crowned Cody Jesus its 2018 Champion and Silvano Alves was named the event winner.

On Monday night in the opening round of the uniquely formatted event, Alves rode How Bout It (Sellers Bucking Bulls) for 85.5 points before covering Arkansas Flash (Barrett Bucking Bulls/Willis #2) for 86 points in the championship round.

Alves won the event aggregate (2-for-2, 171.5 points) during the PBR at Cheyenne Frontier Days and earned 120 points toward the PBR world standings along with $28,816.67. He is now ranked 21st in the PBR world standings.

This event marked the first and only time in history that top CBR and PBR riders competed head-to-head as 30 of the top PBR riders competed on Monday in a long round and 15 in the championship round for PBR world points.

This is also the first time since 2010 that PBR is back at the "Daddy of 'em All," the world's largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration, Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The top CBR riders competed in the same long round/championship round format on Tuesday night.

Matt Palmer rode Shishkabob (Barrett Bucking Bulls/Willis #2) for 84.5 points in the first round on Tuesday before earning 86 points aboard Chrome Hatchet (Championship Pro Rodeo/Cude Bucking Bulls) in the championship round to finish in second place.

He took home a paycheck of $19,816.67 and 70 world points.

Third place went to Alisson de Souza, who tallied 83.75 points aboard Dirty Blonde (D4 Cattle Co.) on Monday night in the first round before recording 84.25 points aboard Speckled Chicken (Rawson/Probst) in the championship round. He earned 40 world points and $11,566.67.

Jesus was the fourth-place finisher after recording a ride on Hellfire (Bob Whisnant/The Johnstons) in the championship round for 89.5 points. He was unable to make the whistle on Simple Man (Sellers Bucking Bulls/UTC Ranch), bucking off in 5.93 seconds.

Jesus earned 20 points towards the PBR world standings along with $9,366.67.

He also earned a $100,000 bonus for winning the 2018 CBR championship.

Braden Richardson rounded out the event, finishing in fifth place. He rode Lost Boy of TDS Bucking Bulls for 88.25 points in the opening round on Tuesday night. He was unable to cover Louisville Slugger (Rawson/Obermagel/Daisy's Bucking Bulls) in the championship round.

With the finish, Richardson earned 15 points towards the world standings along with $7,600.

Jerilyn Harmon's Elite Bulls was named the 2018 CBR Bull Team Challenge World Champion, earning $100,000 along with 273.93 points.

War Cloud (Rockin R Bucking Bulls) and Rebelution (Pepper/Freeman/Universal Pro Rodeo) were named the high-marked bulls of the event as each recorded 44.5-point scores. War Cloud bucked off Chase Outlaw in 1.51 seconds on Monday night. Rebelution dispatched Boudreaux Campbell in 1.83 seconds during Tuesday's performance.

The CBR Champion Bull of the Year was Hellfire.

Fans will be able to watch all of Tuesday's CBR Championship action from Cheyenne on RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

PBR Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Event Winners (Round 1-Round 2-Payout-World Points)

Silvano Alves, 85.5-86.0-$28,816.67-120

Matt Palmer, 84.5-86-$19,816.67-70

Alisson De Souza, 83.75-84.25-$11,566.67-40

Cody Jesus, 0-89.5-$9,366.67-20

Braden Richardson, 88.25-0-$7,600-15

Marco Eguchi, 87-0-$6,000-10

Matt Triplett, 86.75-0-$4,700-5