Simmental elects leadership

LOVELAND, Colo. – Colorado Simmental Association elected officers and directors during its 49th annual meeting on Thursday, July 11 here.

All officers were retained for the 2019/2020 year. They are Jay Hill of Sterling, president; Mitchell Jergensen of Ramah, vice-president; and Susan Russell of Sugar City, secretary/treasurer.

Beth Temple of Center, and Vicky Ahlberg, who moved to Nebraska, chose not to seek re-election and were thanked for their service to the board. The membership elected/re-elected Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins, Jolynn Midcap of Wray, and Russell as voting directors. Others rounding out the seven-member board are Mick Meiklejohn of Collbran, Ron Mari of Holyoke, Hill and Jergensen.

The meeting was held in conjunction with Superior Livestock Auction’s Week in the Rockies sale. More details on CSA are on coloradosimmental.com.