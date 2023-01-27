Simmental events fill week in Denver

Easton Hill of Nunn, Colo., concentrates on the judges during Simmental shows. The 9-year-old exhibited in both the junior show and open class with his SimGenetics. Photo by Susan Russell

EHill-RFP-013023

DENVER — Simmental events including shows, people’s choice judging, auctions and foundation fundraisers were showcased during the 2023 National Western Stock Show.

Competitive pen shows, junior show and open class shows were held Jan. 14-17. Lead judges were Bob Grass of Minnesota, Cheramine Viator of Texas, and Doug Satree of Texas, respectively.

In the fun people’s choice judging contest, the crowd narrowed the entries from top breeders with Kent Frenzen of Silver Creek, Neb., selecting HILB Vivid Diamond K16 as the 2023 Power Simmental. Kent and Linda Frenzen later said the heifer will be the foundation for their son Jacob’s herd. Frenzen gets full possession of the female, with the breeder Hilbrands Cattle Co. receiving $10,000.

The auctions included The One & Only sale on Jan. 15. The high seller was CLRS Guardian 317G, a herd bull by Hook’s Beacon 56B, who sold for $100,000 for 50 percent semen interest and 100 percent possession to Keith Lambright, Maple Lane Angus, Shipshewanna, Ind., and Griswold Cattle Co., Stillwater, Okla.

Jason Dias of Fort Morgan, Colo., leads a heifer into the show ring. The teen exhibited in both the junior show and open class with his SimGenetics. Photo by Susan Russell

JDias-RFP-013023

The sale also included a donation lot to benefit the American Simmental-Simbrah Foundation and Colorado Simmental Association.

Lee Dixie Erica 1110, a percentage female selected as the 2022 Power Simmental by Willie Altenburg of Fort Collins, Colo., was given as the 2023 donation lot. A consortium of breeders came together to support the donation. Including the group pledge donations, the bred animal was sold to Lawrence Family Cattle in Hebron, Ohio. A total of $10,000 raised.

For full results of the shows and events, go to ColoradoSimmental.com.