Simmental perform at NWSS

DENVER — The 2025 National Western Stock Show marked several Simmental milestones. In addition to the final year exhibiting in Denver’s historic stadium arena, the breed also marked:

The breed’s national SimGenetic show was held in Denver.

An inaugural Phenotype & Genotype division was offered to purebred Simmental pen bulls in the yards. These pen bulls were evaluated in a special metric, as a separate set of judges — Steve Eichacker of South Dakota and Tim Curran of California — explained a transparent evaluation process on how to blend the phenotypic judging and genotypic considerations.

Simmental marked its 20th year holding People’s Choice Power Simmental. The event allows the crowd to participate and offers an opportunity to win a bull or heifer. After the people’s choice ballots narrowed the field to six animal finalists, the winning ticket went to Ryan Jackson of Dickinson Ranch of Victoria, Kan. Since he had left Colorado before the start of The One & Only Sale, Jackson used “Face Time” technology to view the animals, and he selected purebred bull SFI Final Approval M4K as the 2025 Power Simmental. Since it was a milestone year, a second winner, Tell Calvert of MT Bar Ranch, Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, won a new semen tank.

For information on Simmental’s National Western results, sale summary and other highlights, find the updates on http://www.ColoradoSimmental.com .