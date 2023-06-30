Singing and serving with blind faith

Teagan Joseph and Astro at her high school graduation this spring. Courtesy photo

Teagan-Grad

Teagan Joseph, 18, of Eaton, Colo., has blindly followed Jesus since almost before she could remember. Her mother, Cindy Joseph, recalled a story of when Teagan was 3, pulling on her dad’s pant leg in the middle of a church service, insisting she needed to go to the bathroom. When her father, Brett Joseph, told her to hold on so he could take her, she replied, “it’s okay, Jesus will take me.”

So when Teagan was diagnosed with Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis or LCA at 3 years old, her family was scared of the unknown to follow; however, they made light of what they could and remained thankful it wasn’t something worse. LCA is a rare inherited eye disorder which typically causes severe vision loss at birth, yet in Teagan’s case her vision loss is gradual.

Growing up Teagan had a passion for riding horses and showing sheep. In 4-H she won multiple titles, most recently including reserve market lamb at the 2022 Colorado State Fair. She also used to show in the American Stock Horse Association, in 2016 she was the youth all-around national champion. Despite riding horses being one of her biggest passions, there were times where her vision hindered her from competing and after a point became dangerous.

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH BLINDNESS

The year she turned 15 was when she got her first cane, “that’s when I really realized I was going to have to live my life different,” she said, “I was in denial of my blindness for a long time.”

At 16 she started learning braille, and through her high school years she only recalled one incident where someone gave her a hard time about her condition. Otherwise everyone around her had been very supportive and caring through the hard times.

“I had a come to Jesus moment after wondering why God would give me this disease,” she said, “a group of people were trying to pray for it to go away, and when that didn’t work they prayed that the Lord’s will would be done.” From that moment on she viewed it as a blessing and no longer a curse.

Teagan Joseph, Colorado State FFA President. Photo courtesy Colorado FFA Association Teagan-FFA-Official

Teagan also joined FFA her freshman year of high school. She qualified for districts in creed speaking her first year which ignited her spark for FFA. This was the first time her parents got to really see how she shined in front of a crowd while speaking. The 2019-2022 Colorado FFA President Ashlyn Ochsner, was a huge inspiration for her.

“She got to have conversations with students across the state and really make an impact on their lives,” said Teagan.

CHANCE TO INSPIRE AND MOTIVATE OTHERS

From 2021 to 2022, she was their district treasurer and was elected this year to be the Colorado FFA president from June 2023 to June 2024. As president her main goal is to inspire others and is excited to work alongside a diverse and motivated team.

“My whole goal is to be an inspiration and show people that they can do anything they set their minds to despite the challenges laying in front of them,” she said, “my team is amazing, I feel like we’ll make a big impact on Colorado FFA, and I am so honored to be serving as president this year.”

While FFA has granted her leadership opportunities, it also opened a door she never imagined.

The Colorado FFA State Officer Team for 2023-24. Courtesy photo CO-FFA

Teagan has been singing as long as she has been talking. She started singing in choirs around 6 years old and her parents had become used to hearing the phrase, “man she can really sing.” However, like most parents they felt as if they had a natural bias to her abilities and of course thought she was talented, but it wasn’t until the moment she stepped out during a sixth-grade choir concert to sing a solo during Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” that they thought she could go somewhere with her voice.

“We always thought music might be a part of her journey but never in a million years did we think it would’ve taken off like this,” said Cindy.

In 2020, she sang the national anthem at a pig show, that’s the year she stepped out to sing more solos. She was able to attend her first state FFA convention in 2022, there her friends on the nominating committee urged her to audition for the talent show. Although auditions were the next day, she pulled a song together and was selected to perform.

“Getting to sing on stage to the biggest crowd I’ve ever sang to was the coolest feeling I’ve ever had,” She said.

That same year she sang more national anthems, this time at the National Western Stock Show then at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.

Teagan Joseph sang “Now I See” at the Championship Ranch Rodeo in Hugo. Courtesy photo Teagan-singing

Teagan said she made a blind joke which, “caught the attention of a radio show host in Colorado,” after which she said he made the comment that “if she made a record, he’d love to hear it.”

“If you would’ve told me two years ago that this is what I would be doing I would’ve said yeah right.”

MUSIC CAREER TAKES HOLD

In the fall of 2022, she went to Nashville to record her first album, titled “Liza Jo” which is the name all her music is under. The album features eight songs, and while she couldn’t pick a favorite song, she mentioned how “Now I See” is a bit more special to her. She got to work with the writers, Austin Wahlert and Kenneth Duncan and tell them her life story which they used as inspiration to write the song.

She isn’t putting her recording career completely on hold during her FFA presidency as she plans to release two singles this year. She does however have hopes to return to Nashville in the fall of 2024 to record her next album once she has finished with FFA.

Although her accomplishments from years of showing and current endeavors with FFA and music are nothing short of amazing, it’s her character and outlook on life which stands out the most.

Her mother talked about how she has always had a heart for others. Often reminding them that in frustrating situations, instead of getting upset to consider what the person on the other end may be going through.

Mature beyond her years, Teagan has a confidence solidified in her faith. Despite her anxieties and doubts stemming from her vision, she said that God had worked things out every time, “I know for a fact, God has given me this for a purpose.”

Teagan hopes to share her faith and inspire others through music, choosing to overlook her disability and how it may affect her future plans. Her favorite verse summarizes just how she plans on doing so, 2 Corinthians 5:7, “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”