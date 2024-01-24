Six House Republicans oppose increase in reference prices

“At a time when Congress must be taking steps to reduce federal spending, we must resist costly attempts to expand the scope of government intervention in the free market,” Mooney said in a news release.

The letter was endorsed by Taxpayers for Common Sense, the Heritage Foundation, the R Street Institute, National Taxpayers Union, Freedom Works, The Club for Growth, Competitive Markets Action, and the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.

Read the letter at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dC8kzJk6X4q6GEtPomwnjUG6S60Da-rN/view .