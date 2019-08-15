Six more indictments handed down for Kirk

Kirk



CAMERON, Texas — An investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and the Milam County District Attorney’s Office have resulted in six additional indictments against Kenneth Kirk, 64, of Cameron.

A Milam County grand jury handed down the three felony forgery indictments, two felony misapplication of fiduciary property indictments and one felony cattle theft indictment Aug. 15, 2019. The new indictments mean Kirk is now facing 10 felony indictments, with more expected.

The investigation into Kirk began more than eight months ago after he allegedly cashed forged checks worth more than $161,000. Since his initial arrest Nov. 6, 2018, the investigation revealed numerous other incidents and has ballooned to include suspected fraud and thefts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As the investigation goes on, it is likely investigators will uncover additional alleged crimes. The USDA Office of the Inspector General is also entering the investigation.

Anyone involved in incidents with Kirk or with information that could help investigators is urged to contact Special Ranger Dumas at (979) 255-0638, or Operation Cow Thief at (888) 830-2333.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be reported anonymously.