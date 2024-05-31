Sjeklocha spearheads new rodeo initiatives for Rural Radio Network

A familiar voice has returned to the Rural Radio Network, as the network expands its coverage of rodeo.

Rebel Sjeklocha joined the Nebraska Rural Radio Association broadcast team as a podcast host and multimedia producer with a special emphasis on rodeo and western life.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rebel Sjeklocha back to the company,” said Tim Marshall, chief executive officer of the NRRA. “With her passion for rodeo and experience in media, Rebel is the perfect fit to lead our new rodeo initiatives. Her return marks an exciting chapter for our coverage of western life and rodeo in Nebraska.”

As part of her new role, the Rural Radio Network is launching several new rodeo initiatives, including a new weekly feature called the Nebraska Rodeo Update.

The Nebraska Rodeo Update is designed to keep listeners up-to-speed on all things Nebraska rodeo. It features rodeo athletes on all levels and recaps the latest rodeo results, standings and highlights.

Sjeklocha will also relaunch the popular rodeo podcast Breaking the Barrier, which features interviews with some of the biggest names in rodeo and sheds light on the western way of life.

Season 4, set to launch on April 16, will feature guests like four-time NFR qualifier Jacob Talley and bullfighter Chuck Swisher. Previous episodes have featured guests like Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook and his newfound passion for horses.

“The Nebraska Rural Radio Association’s grassroots mission of serving farmers and ranchers is near and dear to my heart,” Sjeklocha said. “I am thrilled to champion this mission by expanding coverage of rodeo and western events.”

Sjeklocha is a familiar name and deep roots in the rodeo industry, most recently serving as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023.

She previously worked with the Rural Radio Network as a student-intern while studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During that experience, she launched the Breaking the Barrier podcast.

She graduated in 2022 with a degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communications, with minors in law and business and the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program.

Colorado Farm Bureau earns Excellence in Communications Award

The Colorado Farm Bureau Communications Department won an award from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Excellence in Communications Award competition.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2024 Communications Award winners were named at this year’s Communications Conference in Waco, Texas. The competition recognizes state Farm Bureau professionals from across the country for their exceptional work in communications.

Colorado Farm Bureau’s Public Lands Campaign, which was created to address the Bureau of Land Management’s public lands rule, earned first place in the Best Social Media Campaign category. The goal for this campaign was to inform the public of best stewardship practices that farmers and ranchers follow on public land, which mutually benefits agriculture, the ecosystem and the economy.

One of the judges said, “This social media campaign addressing public lands management in Colorado is solid. They recognize the prevalence of misinformation surrounding this contentious issue and utilized videos to effectively inform the public about the stewardship practices of farmers and ranchers.”

Judged against states with similar membership sizes, participants could submit one entry per category, with 18 categories to choose from, in the areas of writing, print, media relations, social media, graphic design, video, audio and website. More than 200 entries for work produced in 2023 were submitted for the 2024 contest.

To view these videos, visit coloradofarmbureau.com/2024ExcellenceAwards .