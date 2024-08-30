Skow joins NCTA

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is excited to announce the hiring of Reagan Skow as the new associate professor of Agribusiness Management Systems for the upcoming Fall 2024 semester. In the six years since graduating from Wauneta-Palisade High School, Skow has deepened her ag industry knowledge by studying at Oklahoma State University. She earned bachelor’s degrees in agricultural communication, with minors in animal science, agribusiness, and ag economics. Her master’s degree in agricultural communications also specialized in international marketing.

Dean of NCTA, Larry Gossen, said, “We are extremely excited to have someone of Reagan’s agricultural background and experience joining the NCTA faculty. She understands how to apply business principles to real-life situations for our students. Her energy, excitement, and desire to learn and serve are great assets that will drive the growth of our agribusiness management program.”

During the NCTA hiring process, candidates present to an audience of faculty, staff, students and the public. Skow was very impressed with the large attendance at this event, and the “genuine interest and excellent questions that were asked were really encouraging and made an impact in her decision to accept this opportunity.”

As a big fan of professional development and networking, Skow values the benefits of extracurriculars, organization participation, and the hands-on experiences gained from industry field trips.

Skow grew up on her family’s ranch, the Bear Mountain Angus Ranch, and has been fully engaged in the livestock industry from an early age. Starting with a 4-H career showing breeding heifers, market steers, market swine, and lambs at the county and state fairs, she earned state honors with reserve supreme heifers for two years and a supreme bull one year.

During her FFA years, she enjoyed learning from three different advisers: Marilyn Houdek, Theresa Hayes, and Rod Gaston. Livestock Judging was her favorite event, but she competed in all livestock and meat science events and honed her communication skills in speech and interview competitions. She gained leadership skills as an officer each year, culminating as chapter president her senior year.

Skow’s adventurous spirit and passion for livestock were fed simultaneously through involvement in the Nebraska and National Junior Angus Associations. This created an opportunity to travel everywhere from California to Pennsylvania, showing Angus cattle and serving on the national board of directors. Leading this 5,000-member organization during college gave her tremendous applicable professional growth. This service included being the membership director, coordinating leadership conferences, and creating educational contests.

“My fiance is also from the area, so we both wanted to move back eventually. I didn’t realize that the opportunity would present itself this quickly, but it’s wonderful to be back. I have a little sister who is 13 and in eighth grade, and I moved away for school when she was in second grade, so I’ve kind of missed out on her growing up.”

While Skow is thrilled with the opportunity to return to her roots closer to family, the college is mutually excited to gain a faculty member of her caliber who is dedicated to the mission of student success and ag industry sustainability. Growing the agribusiness enrollment is a primary goal for Skow, noting her excitement for teaching the introductory ag economics class for the broad range of majors that require it. She added, “I just love school, I love academia and so I know that I will find a fulfilling career here, and I’m just very excited to get started!”

Rogers and Davison join Compass Ag Solutions

Compass Ag Solutions is excited to announce the addition of two members to their team. Elizabeth Davison joins as LRP administrative associate and Cole Rogers assumes the role of Business and Risk Management consultant.

Rogers is a sixth-generation rancher, growing up on a cow-calf operation located in northwest Colorado. Rogers has a deep passion for the cattle industry and is involved with his family’s operation.

Rogers graduated from Kansas State University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business as well as a minor in animal science and a Certificate in Investment Management. Upon graduation, Rogers’ commitment to agriculture led him to join the Compass Ag Solutions team to pursue a career in business and risk management.

Davison was born and raised in Parker, Colo. She has always had a deep passion for the cattle industry and as a young student, got involved through 4-H. It was through 4-H that her passion was able to take root and start to grow, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Davison graduated from Colorado State University where she obtained a bachelor of science degree in animal science and a minor in agricultural business. After graduation, she spent time working as the Colorado 4-H program coordinator before joining the Compass Team.

Those who work with Rogers and Davison will see their passion for the cattle industry carried out in their roles. At Compass we do one thing — cattle price risk. We are incredibly excited to welcome these two into our mission and onto the team.

Rogers may be reached at (970) 372-0482 or coler@compassagsolutions.com .

Davison may be reached at (970) 372-0482 or elizabethd@compassagsolutions.com .