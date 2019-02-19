Sleight to retire from U.S. Grain Council

Tom Sleight, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Grains Council since 2012, will retire in the summer following the appointment of his successor, the council's board of directors announced.

The board has appointed a search committee comprised of representatives from its diverse membership, including the corn, sorghum, barley, ethanol and agribusiness sectors.

Sleight worked at the council for 25 years, having done nearly every job the council has to offer.

Beginning in program implementation in 1983, he went on to serve overseas in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, then returned to Washington to direct European, Middle East and Asia regional market development programs.

Sleight also served in the U.S. administrative side of the council's operations, directing its membership, communications and administrative programs.

He left the council in 1999 to lead the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' marketing division and later the New York Farm Viability Institute in his home state.

Sleight returned to the council as vice president in 2010 before being selected as president and CEO in 2012.