Slow Cooker French Onion Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
January 8, 2018
1/4 c. unsalted butter
6 thyme sprigs
1 bay leaf
5 pounds large sweet onions, vertically sliced
1 tbsp. sugar
6 c. unsalted beef stock
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. black pepper
24 slices whole-grain French bread baguette
5 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded
Place butter, thyme and bay leaf in the bottom of a six-quart electric slow cooker.
Add onions; sprinkle with sugar.
Cover and cook on high for 8 hours.
Remove thyme and bay leaf; discard.
Add stock, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook, covered, on high for 30 minutes.
Preheat broiler to high.
Arrange bread in a single layer on two baking sheets; broil 30 seconds on each side or until toasted.
Place 1 cup soup in each of 12 ramekins.
Top each serving with two bread slices and 2 tbsp. cheese.
Place six ramekins on a jelly-roll pan; broil 2 minutes or until cheese melts and begins to brown.
Repeat procedure with remaining ingredients.