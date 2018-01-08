Slow Cooker French Onion Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/4 c. unsalted butter

6 thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

5 pounds large sweet onions, vertically sliced

1 tbsp. sugar

6 c. unsalted beef stock

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

24 slices whole-grain French bread baguette

5 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded

Place butter, thyme and bay leaf in the bottom of a six-quart electric slow cooker.

Add onions; sprinkle with sugar.

Cover and cook on high for 8 hours.

Remove thyme and bay leaf; discard.

Add stock, vinegar, salt and pepper; cook, covered, on high for 30 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high.

Arrange bread in a single layer on two baking sheets; broil 30 seconds on each side or until toasted.

Place 1 cup soup in each of 12 ramekins.

Top each serving with two bread slices and 2 tbsp. cheese.

Place six ramekins on a jelly-roll pan; broil 2 minutes or until cheese melts and begins to brown.

Repeat procedure with remaining ingredients.