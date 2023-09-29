Slow down for farmers’ safety

Fall milo harvest in Republic County, Kansas in November of 2019. Photo by Amy Hadachek

“Nobody can take your place” is this years’ theme for National Farm Safety & Health Week by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, although safety awareness is monumental every day.

Nebraska Corn reminds us all: Harvest is a stressful time for farmers with unpredictable weather added into a short window of time to harvest crops and get them out of the field. Balance that with the need for farmers to take care of themselves physically and mentally to ensure a safe and bountiful harvest, and it all boils down to just taking a few extra minutes for awareness and alertness.

“It’s an important time for farmers… we’re in a hurry because we think we only have a small window to get it done, but it’s crucial for us to take time for safety… whether it’s looking twice before crossing the road and being mindful of everybody else out there. It gets to the point of ‘just get it done’ but take the time for safety doing whatever you’re doing during harvest — your family wants you home,” said Ethan Zoerb, who farms near Litchfield, Neb., and is the Nebraska Corn Growers Association grower services committee chair.

The safety advice that’s a top priority for motorists is to continue to be aware of your surroundings, especially during this critical fall harvest season.

“There are large, slow-moving vehicles going up and down our county roads that you’re going to be coming upon them quickly. Please slow down, give plenty of space between your vehicle and the tractor or combine ahead of you, and when you see those emergency flashers that most of them have — that they’re moving slowly,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers. “We all want to get somewhere safely,” Brunkhorst added.

Farmers have heard all too often, but it’s a staggering reminder: agriculture is one of the most important, yet dangerous lines of work. Farmers are susceptible to injuries, which can be life-threatening.

FARM ACCIDENTS

Tractor overturns and roadway crashes were the leading cause of death for farmers and farm workers in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 11,880 non-fatal agriculture-related injuries are reported each year, with many other incidents going unreported.

“Over the years, we’ve known several farmers who have been injured or killed in farm accidents,” said Josh Roe, CEO of Kansas Corn who farms in Jewell County, Kansas. He is appealing to everyone to take some time to think about safety during harvest, whether it’s in the field, on country roads or on the highway.

“I don’t know any farmers who enjoy driving a combine or tractor on a highway, but sometimes it is the only way to get to the next field. Farmers are like everyone else, they want to get off the highway, finish their work and get home safely to their families,” Roe said.

It goes back to raising awareness that one farmer feeds around 160 people which cycles back to our agriculture, and respecting the large equipment going up and down the road.

The theme this year is “Nobody can take your place” whether it’s a father/son/grandfather, wife.

That means not getting in a hurry and includes farmers and other drivers.

“When traveling down country roads, be conscious that a farmer could be coming up over the hill, always proceed as if someone is coming, don’t drive down the middle of the road, just stay in your lane and that way there will be room for them to safely pass by,” said farmer/rancher Larry Hadachek in Republic County, Kansas.

Speaking of blind spots, another concern is tall corn at the corners of roads.

INTERSECTIONS AND EQUIPMENT

Kansas Corn used its social media channels recently to highlight the need to be careful at intersections where tall corn can obstruct the view.

“Especially on country roads, we’re encouraging drivers to be careful and stop at the corners, to make sure they can cross intersections safely,” said Sue Schulte, communications director at Kansas Corn. “Also, watch for dust from other vehicles and implements, slow moving vehicles and other hazards so we can all get home safe and sound.”

When making repairs on farm equipment, make sure to put the safety shields back in place to prevent getting caught in a chain or belt, Hadachek cautioned, adding, “Be sure the PTO is shielded to prevent a person from getting caught in it.”

And, don’t get too tired, another Kansas farmer advised because that’s when accidents happen.

“When you’re tired, your reaction time isn’t as quick, at least that’s what I’ve noticed myself,” said Clay Shulda, who farms corn, soybeans and wheat near Cuba, Kan.

Since fatigue affects our thinking, think through the plans ahead of time.

“Take a second for safety,” Brunkhorst advised. “When you’re stepping out of the combine, make sure its on level ground, and that somebody is aware where you’re going, giving yourself the synopsis of what you need to think through.”

Here are more important tips – from Nebraska Corn:

Equipment Safety

Be careful when approaching harvest equipment. Approach equipment from the front and get operators attention.

Ensure the harvesting equipment is fully stopped and disengaged before approaching.

Do not go near any unguarded or otherwise running machinery.

Avoid pinch points between equipment — such as tractors with grain wagons. Visibility can be limited, and serious injury can occur.

Entanglement Hazard

Before unplugging any equipment, disengage power and remove energy from the equipment.

Never pull or try to remove plugged plant material from an operating machine.

Never remove shields. Keep in place to avoid entanglement when working around equipment.

Fall Hazard

Be careful when climbing on or off equipment.

Be alert and extremely careful when working in wet or slippery conditions.

Keep all walkways and platforms open and free of tools, dust, debris or other hazardous obstacles. Clean all walkways and platforms before use.

Wear clothing that is not baggy or loose. Also wear proper non-slip, closed toe shoes.

Use grab bars when mounting or dismounting machinery. Face machinery when dismounting and never jump from equipment.

Never dismount from a moving vehicle.

Fire Prevention

Carry a fire extinguisher with you in your vehicle (A-B-C, 5 or 10 pounds)

Check bearings regularly to prevent overheating and the chance of fire. Remove build-up or dust from equipment.

Grain Cart Safety

Never exceed maximum weight limits on grain carts. As weight increases, grain carts can be more difficult to control.

Load grain bins evenly to distribute weight and prevent weaving or instability across the grain bin.

Inspect grain bin tires and replace any worn or cracked tires.

