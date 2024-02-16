Small farms vs large farms

As much as I believe that small family farms should flourish in America, I am concerned that the Biden Administration and its belief in “equity” could endanger farming and ranching is this country. And, as a result endanger food supplies here and in other countries where they count on the U.S. for their food.

At a House Agriculture Committee meeting on Feb. 14, Jerry Hagstrom in his Outside Influences column quoted Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as saying, “Farm income, he said, is concentrated among a relatively small number of big farmers, while many medium-sized and small farmers must rely on off-farm jobs to stay in business. Vilsack pointed out that many Biden administration programs are focused on creating additional income streams for farmers so that the farm alone will provide farm families enough money to live a decent life.”

I am skeptical because the progressive arm of the Democratic party is apt to try to redistribute farmland to create many small- and medium-sized farms.

The fact is that many farmers and ranchers have gotten bigger because the cost of farming has grown considerably and the only way to make a living is to get bigger. And it’s even more critical now as farm income has and is in decline, despite Vilsacks claim in the House Agriculture Committee meeting that “during the Biden administration, with farm incomes and wages up, unemployment down, a decline in the worst levels of poverty, and the rural population growing for the first time in years.

I beg to differ, and others do too.

The headline on a Reuters story published on Feb. 14 said that “US farm income set for biggest plunge in 18 years as prices cool way off.” According to the story, “The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week forecast 2024 net farm income at $116 billion, down from $156 billion in 2023 and a record $186 billion in 2022, all in nominal dollars. That would be the fifth-highest on record after the past three years plus 2013.

“But inflation-adjusted, the 2024 forecast is 4% below the 20-year average and down 41% from 2022. That would mark the biggest two-year decline in net farm income by percentage since 1983, when the U.S. rural economy was caught in a major agricultural crisis.”

The problem, as Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson put in the House Agriculture Committee meeting it is that “We are not producing more fertilizer. We are not reducing the cost of production. We are not making food more affordable. However, we are burdening the taxpayer. We are losing ground on the world stage. We are a net agricultural importer.” (Vilsack countered that domestic fertilizer production is increasing.)

We can’t keep letting imports ruin markets in the United States. I am tired of going to Sam’s Club and seeing the New Zealand lamb signs and I’m also tired of the U.S. saying that we can’t label our meat with “Made in the USA,” labels. Other countries have no trouble doing that as is the case with the New Zealand lamb. How is it that they get to market their lamb in the U.S. with “Made in New Zealand” signs?

In the meantime, the Biden Administration has made it abundantly clear that cows are not good for the environment. All this climate talk is also making farming and ranching more expensive. Biden’s people may want to figure out just how small farmers are going to be able to afford to make a living in a country where their operations will be impacted by government whims to control the climate.