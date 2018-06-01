Smelling the roses and blowing my nose

I love this time of year when the trees are leafed out and the flowers are in bloom.

Unfortunately this time of year doesn't like me. My nose has been running all day every day for the last three weeks. I went to my doctor and she told me to take two allergy pills a day, gave me two different nasal sprays that I use two times a day and still my nose is running and I have to buy Kleenix by the caseload.

I should probably stay indoors, especially in the spring, but that's impossible.

Who wants to be cooped up indoors?

So, despite my suffering, I take almost daily walks around my neighborhood to admire everyone's flowers.

I took a master gardening class when I was in North Dakota so I'm pretty good at identifying flowers, trees and shrubs. And I love to garden myself. But, as you may already know, I have a yard the size of a postage stamp, so I have to container garden, which I'm kind of slow at this year.

Recommended Stories For You

I bought two tomato plants and one lavender plant that I have not yet transplanted into pots. I did plant some beans and they just popped out of the ground on Friday. I have some Swiss chard, peas and lettuce seeds that I need to plant. Maybe I'll do it this weekend when my husband returns from his trip to North Dakota. I always enjoy gardening more when I have someone to boss around. I was told that master gardeners don't actually have to plant anything, they just need to instruct others. We'll see how that works out.

Last year I had a ton of petunias and other flowers on my porch and this year it is bear. My neighbors are probably wondering if I'm still alive.

Luckily my neighbors all have flowers. So if you see someone wandering around Greeley stopping to smell the roses that would be me. ❖