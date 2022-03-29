TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 03/25/2022

Location: Bassett, Neb.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

32 Older Bulls Avg. $5,664.00

44 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,448.00

76 Total Head Avg. $4,960.00

Top Sellers:

Lot 84 Smith Rainfall 2M Sold for $9,500.00 to Bob Davis – Bassett, NE

Lot 31 Smith Justified N21 Sold for $9,000.00 to Don Connell – Nebraska

Lot 76 Smith President 27M Sold for $9,000.00 to Clay Kuchera – Long Pine, NE

Lot 79 Smith Treasure 11M Sold for $9,000.00 to Raven Cattle Co. – Ainsworth, NE

Lot 72 Smith President 12M Sold for $8,500.00 to Bob Davis – Bassett, NE

Lot 91 Smith Rainmaker K55 56M Sold for $8,500.00 to Gordon Lassen — Nebraska

Comments

The Smith Angus 33rd Annual Bull Sale was held at the ranch in Bassett, Neb. Sale morning brought great weather for the crowd that came to see the bulls and the sale was very good. The sale offering of 100 registered Angus bulls had lots of quality.