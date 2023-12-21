Smith named K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus

Dr. Bob Smith was recognized as the 2023 Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus on Monday, Nov. 13. Smith was born in Pittsburg, Kan., where he grew up on a small livestock operation. He obtained his bachelor’s (1968) and master’s (1970) degrees from K-State ASI and attended K-State for veterinary school. Following veterinary school, he completed a large animal medicine and surgery internship and clinical instructorship at Oklahoma State University.

While at OSU, he was a field services clinician, with concurrent responsibilities for clinical research on stocker cattle diseases. He then worked as a feedlot veterinarian for two years and then returned to OSU for 10 years and is currently Professor Emeritus at OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Smith joined the Veterinary Research and Consulting Services LLC, in 2000, with primary practice emphasis on feedlot and stocker health and management. The 11 veterinarians associated with the practice provide service to feedlot clients in 10 states. In 1983 he was certified as a diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners. While serving as the Food Animal Regent for the ABVP, he led the effort to establish specialties in swine, dairy and beef practice, making board certification more attractive to veterinarians whose practice deals intensely with one species.

During his career, Smith was involved in 45 research studies, producing 30 research reports and co-authoring or authoring over 30 peer-reviewed manuscripts. He has served as president of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, the Academy of Veterinary Consultants, and the Western Veterinary Conference. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the Beef Quality Assurance Program used as guidelines by thousands of beef cattle producers in the U.S. Smith has been recognized numerous times for his contributions to veterinary medicine and the beef industry.

“The ASI Department is proud to recognize Bob Smith as the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “His impacts on many facets of the beef industry revolve around his commitment to taking a science-based approach to increase the quality of beef. His influence extends across producers, industry organizations, the animal sciences, the veterinary community and others. It was great to have him in the ASI department for a day to interact with students, faculty and staff.”

Smith and his wife, Gerri, have four children and 10 grandchildren.

2024 Greeley Stampede committee

Organizing an event like the Greeley Stampede, the largest community celebration in northern Colorado, is indeed a significant undertaking that requires a dedicated and capable team. The committee plays an important role, along with a legion of volunteers, in ensuring the success of the event by overseeing event planning, organization, and production.

The 2024 Greeley Stampede Committee, comprised of 11 community leaders, bring their expertise and dedication to their respective roles while working together to create a memorable and enjoyable experience for the community. Committee members invest hundreds of volunteer hours as it takes year-round preparation for the two-week festival that annually attracts more than 210,000 people. Here’s an introduction to the 2024 Greeley Stampede committee:

Julie Jensen, general chair, Greeley Area Realtors Association; Junior Barrios, admissions chair, FNBO; Jerod Lichtenberg, grounds chair, B&M Electric; Jen Baiamonte, group parties chair, City of Evans; Jacki Reider, hospitality chair/secretary, Colorado Ear Care; Cory Sample, music production chair, Maxar Technologies; Stephen Walker, parades chair, Norfolk Iron & Metal Co.; Todd Stephens, parking chair, Bill’s Volume Sales and Service; Colby Craven, rodeo chair, Custom Steel Fencing; Jon Patton, security chair, Weld County Sheriff’s Office; Jesse Leos, volunteer chair/vice-chair, First Interstate Bank

Committee members serve a three-year term where they lead their respective areas to ensure the standards of the event are kept and work to improve the community event each year. To learn more about the committee members and the work they do, visit greeleystampede.org/p/committee .

The success of the Greeley Stampede relies on the dedication and hard work of the committee and volunteers. If you would like to be involved with the Greeley Stampede and are interested in future committee positions or other volunteer opportunities, email Jesse Leos at volunteers@greeleystampede.org .