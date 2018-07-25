Smith to hold public events July 31 and Aug. 1
July 25, 2018
WASHINGTON – Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., invites constituents of the Third District to attend Mobile Offices on July 31 in Broken Bow and Aug. 1 in Valentine.
Constituents will be able to meet directly with Congressman Smith to discuss issues such as tax reform, trade, immigration, and the farm bill.
Tuesday, July 31
Custer County Mobile Office
Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce
424 S 8th Ave Suite 4, Broken Bow
1-2 p.m. (CDT)
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Cherry County Mobile Office
Cherry County Courthouse
365 North Main Street, Valentine
10–11 a.m. (CDT)
For additional information on these events, please contact Smith's Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.