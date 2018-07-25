Smith to hold public events July 31 and Aug. 1

WASHINGTON – Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., invites constituents of the Third District to attend Mobile Offices on July 31 in Broken Bow and Aug. 1 in Valentine.

Constituents will be able to meet directly with Congressman Smith to discuss issues such as tax reform, trade, immigration, and the farm bill.

Tuesday, July 31

Custer County Mobile Office

Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

424 S 8th Ave Suite 4, Broken Bow

1-2 p.m. (CDT)

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Cherry County Mobile Office

Cherry County Courthouse

365 North Main Street, Valentine

10–11 a.m. (CDT)

For additional information on these events, please contact Smith's Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.