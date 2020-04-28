Smithfield reverses plan to close Nebraska plant
Smithfield was planning to close a plant in Crete, Neb., because workers had tested positive for COVID-19, but changed that plan today, TV station KOLN reported.
According to an email sent to employees, a “new plan” was announced, stating the plant will not shut down but rather reduce hours and production.
The email states some departments will work different parts of the day, with some leaving at lunch.
The announcement came the same day President Donald Trump said he would use the Defense Production Act to keep meat plants open.
