Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound dried green split peas, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 c. Yukon Gold potatoes, cubed and peeled

5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 c. Chopped onion

1 c. Chopped celery

1 c. Carrot, chopped and peeled

1 large bay leaf

1 tsp. Black pepper

3/4 tsp. Kosher salt

2 pounds smoked ham hocks

6 c. Water

1/2 c. Sour cream

Layer peas and next nine ingredients (through ham) in order listed in a 6-quart electric slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for eight hours.

Remove ham hocks from cooker.

Remove meat from bones and cut into bite-sized pieces; discard skin and bones.

Discard bay leaf.

Coarsely ash soup to desired consistency, adding hot water to thin, if desired.

Stir in chopped ham.

Serve and top with sour cream.