Smoky Ham and Split Pea Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
August 27, 2018
1 pound dried green split peas, rinsed and drained
1 1/2 c. Yukon Gold potatoes, cubed and peeled
5 garlic cloves, chopped
1 c. Chopped onion
1 c. Chopped celery
1 c. Carrot, chopped and peeled
1 large bay leaf
1 tsp. Black pepper
3/4 tsp. Kosher salt
2 pounds smoked ham hocks
6 c. Water
1/2 c. Sour cream
Layer peas and next nine ingredients (through ham) in order listed in a 6-quart electric slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low for eight hours.
Remove ham hocks from cooker.
Remove meat from bones and cut into bite-sized pieces; discard skin and bones.
Discard bay leaf.
Coarsely ash soup to desired consistency, adding hot water to thin, if desired.
Stir in chopped ham.
Serve and top with sour cream.