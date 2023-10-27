SNAP benefits a sticking point in farm bill discussions

One of the main issues in the farm bill discussions is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, which accounts for about $8 of every $10 in spending.

Republicans would like to see more money spent on farm subsidies to keep farmers in business, while Democrats would like to see more spent on SNAP.

Lawmakers have said that there is no new funding available for the farm bill so for more money to be spent in one program it must come from another program. Although Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has said there will be $4 to $5 billion in new funding for the farm bill, she has not said where that money is coming from.

The problem is that Democrats are already trotting out a recent report to prove their point. The 2022 Household Food Security in the U.S. Report found that although 87.2 percent of American households were food secure, 17 million were food insecure at some point in 2022. And 6.8 million households reported very low food security. These were sharp increases compared to the previous year.

According to a statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the report, “These findings are unacceptable, yet the report is the latest piece of evidence that as the pandemic began to wane in 2022, another public health concern — food insecurity — increased. The experience of the pandemic showed us that when government invests in meaningful support for families, we can make a positive impact on food security, even during challenging economic times. Just over half of food insecure families reported gaining assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the National School Lunch Program or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, all of which are currently at risk of reduced funding or restricted access. The uptick in food insecurity also occurred at a time when significant safety net enhancements that helped people through the worst of the pandemic began to end, including the expanded Child Tax Credit, universally free school meals, and, in a number of states, higher SNAP benefits.”

Vilsack, of course, called for a farm bill that protects SNAP benefits.

What Vilsack doesn’t address is a sea of illegal immigrants flooding over the U.S. southern border and coming into the country. Many of these people will not be able to find work and will need to be clothed and fed. That will also put a strain on SNAP benefits.

What congress also must keep in mind is that food insecurity in the U.S. is low compared to other countries, such as Africa where people starve to death every day. This puts more of a stress on the food producers who are charged with feeding the world.

In the meantime, many countries, including the U.S. are trying to rid the world of cows and use more arable acres of land for development and, in the U.S. monuments. And countries are also making it harder to farm by making regulations that stymie farmers and ranchers.

I think most farmers and ranchers would agree that we need to feed people who are hungry, but do we take the money from the people who are produce that food?

It might be time to rethink SNAP benefits and try to help people who are hungry to find jobs or got to school to get a degree or learn a trade so that they can eventually feed themselves.

Maybe we could get a brain trust together including people like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Bill Gates to work on the problem and come up with a solution to empower people in need, instead of just keeping them on government assistance.