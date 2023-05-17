SNAP debt ceiling dispute continues

“Taking food away from low-income households under the guise of ‘work requirements’ does not create jobs. It does not encourage work. It only serves to make life harder for people raising children, people with disabilities, and low-wage workers who might lose a job or have unpredictable and inconsistent hours. If Speaker McCarthy is serious about improving the lives of everyday Americans, he should propose a budget that invests in high-quality job training programs, increasing access to affordable and dependable child care, and helping low-income people access reliable transportation to and from work.

“Speaker McCarthy has shown his debt limit ‘plan’ has no heart. And, he is using food for hungry Americans as a bargaining chip.”

National Journal noted, “The debt-ceiling bill passed by House Republicans last month would allow childless, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 55 only three months of food aid every three years, unless they are employed at least 20 hours per week. Since 1996, similar requirements have been on the books for those 18-49, but those limits were suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

National Journal added, “The change in the GOP bill would throw a projected 275,000 individuals off SNAP benefits, according to an April report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The provision would save an estimated $11 billion over a decade, CBO said.

Bill Hoagland, a food-insecurity expert at the Bipartisan Policy Center, where he is vice president, told National Journal that the issue is “more philosophical than it is budgetary-related.”

“This seems like such a small proposal to gain at least a little bit of Republican support,” he said. “This one should be a simple one that I would think moderate Democrats would also support.”

After Biden and Vice President Harris met with McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the White House called the meeting “productive and direct.”

But a few minutes later, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden, who is scheduled to leave for a G7 summit in Japan today, will return to the United States on Sunday “in order to be back for meetings with congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default.”

Biden was scheduled to continue to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Jean-Pierre added, “The president has made clear that members of Congress from both parties and chambers must come together to prevent default, as they have 78 times before. The president and his team will continue to work with congressional leadership to deliver a budget agreement that can reach the president’s desk.”

Officials have said that if Congress and President Biden do not reach agreement by June 1 to raise the limit on the amount the United States can borrow, the country may not have enough money to pay its bills.