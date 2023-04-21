Snowpack improves drought, focus now on spring run-off

The latest news about the drought in the southwest U.S. is good news, with a substantial decrease in drought coverage following an above-normal — and in some cases record-setting snowpack this past winter, according to webinar presenters during a Southwest Drought briefing Tuesday, April 18.

Hosted by National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and its climatology partners, the speakers said this year’s heavy snowpack has made all the difference. In fact, record-high snow water equivalent in western Colorado, Utah, Nevada and California means good reservoir storage, although there’s also the potential for spring and summer flooding.

SNOWPACK TAKES BIG BITE OUT OF DROUGHT

For starters, comparing the Drought Monitor from Oct. 1, 2022 (the beginning of the “water year”) to its current status previously the western U.S. region was 73% in drought all total, with Nevada and Utah at 100% in drought. However, the latest drought map shows a vast improvement, with 27% drought coverage in the western U.S. compared to 73% at the beginning of the water year (in October.)

“Just to give you a feel for how much it’s changed, across most of the southwest region, we’ve had multiple class improvements (in drought categories) and in some cases; up to five class improvements,” said David Simeral, associate climatology research scientist with the Desert Research Institute and Western Regional Climate Center, who spoke during the webinar briefing.

Screen Shot 2023-04-19 at 1.36.16 PM

In addition to above-normal precipitation, there were areas of historically record wetness along the western Great Basin, and near the central and eastern portions of the Great Basin, and eastern Utah.

“Most of the region ranged from the Top 10th-30th percentile. The only areas that have lagged behind were in the southwest portion of Colorado,” Simeral said.

The latest snow water equivalent (SWE) percentiles show very high percentiles, with a few in the Top 10th percentile. Utah statewide had the highest SWE on record, with 73 feet of snow reported in Alta, which is remarkable, Simeral said.

Drought-RFP-042423

FOCUS NOW ON RUN OFF

The next focus is the run-off season. Once peak run-off season gets underway, reservoir levels are expected to pick up. Individual drainage basins also show above-normal SWE numbers as of April 1, which is an important number to use when examining the snowpack.

Although March typically features warm temperatures and even heat waves in the past which can be detrimental for run-off season, however Simeral pointed to current maps that indicate cooler than normal temperatures in the region, which will be very positive this year.

“This will be nice, we’ve had some nice, uniform, cooler than normal temperatures across the region which is going to help the snowpack hang around. We’re going to get good runoff steadily occurring,” Simeral said.

Southwest Wyoming is expecting normal runoff. But in western Colorado there are several locations that are expecting the highest peak flow (how high rivers will get) ever recorded. The Yampa River in northwestern Colorado and the Dolores River at southwest Colorado are expected to have high peak flows within the “top 10” highest flows.

“It all depends on how temperatures are this spring. If we get prolonged high temperatures, that increases the likelihood of flooding,” said Michelle Stokes, hydrologist-in-charge, NOAA Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, who also spoke during the drought briefing. Specifically, there’s a greater than 50 percent chance of high flows on the Dolores River, a tributary of the Colorado River — extending 241 miles long in Colorado and Utah. The Yampa River, which flows 250 miles through northwestern Colorado and is a tributary of the Green River, also has a 50% chance of high flows, as does the East River. There is a potential of flooding at those locations, Stokes said.

SNOWPACK 150 PERCENT OVER NORMAL

The Colorado Basin has had very good precipitation over the winter, with most of the Colorado Basin receiving more than 150% of its average snowfall. SNOTEL stations recorded similar data. (SNOTEL is a network of snowpack sensors operated by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in the Western U.S.) SNOTEL site records date back to the 1980s. Precipitation and temperature products are based on a gridded data set with records from 1895-2023.

Screen Shot 2023-04-19 at 1.33.39 PM

There are also areas in Colorado that have had below-normal snow water equivalent numbers from Leadville spanning into Summit County, into part of the Front Range and down into the Sangre de Cristo Range in southern Colorado.

(Note: The Drought Briefing represented River Forecast office locations west of the Continental Divide. Meanwhile, north central Colorado’s snowpack is slightly below the typical average, but snowpack drops in southeast Colorado. Eastern Wyoming has above normal snowpack, but drops to below average into southeast Wyoming.)

Temperatures in the water year of Oct. 2022-March 2023 had record coldness linked to the La Nina cycle that we had in this past cool winter.

GOODBYE NA NINA, HELLO EL NINO

The climate forecast is transitioning out of La Nina into ENSO-neutral, as the equatorial sea surface temperatures are near-to-above-normal across most of the Pacific Ocean and the plume favors transitioning to El Nino beginning June-August. While the Western U.S. is still in the cool mode (Reno, Nev., received snowfall Tuesday, April 18,) some warming is expected in the southern tier of the southwest region in May-June, with equal chances of normal/above or below normal temperatures in the northern Great Basin, eastern Great Basin and Wasatch.

Precip-RFP-032423

Snowmelt-driven runoff from the Upper Colorado River Basin which includes portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico flows towards Lake Powell. Unregulated seasonal (April through July) inflow into Lake Powell is currently forecast to be 177% of average, or approximately 11.3 million acre-feet of water. If the forecast is correct, it would be the seventh highest runoff dating back to 1964.

“Lots of water; high water supply forecast,” Stokes said. “I’m just hoping we don’t get a lot of rain when the snow starts to melt, because rain on snow would heighten the probability of flooding,” she added.

The NWS Water Supply forecasts are typically updated daily from December-July, and take into account the current streamflow condition, snow and soil moisture.

“A good snowpack is expected to produce good runoff. The flip side is this is going to elevate the risk of flooding in the Basin,” Stokes said, “So we’ve increased our peak flow forecasts on our website.”

For more information, go to https://www.cbrfc.noaa.gov/lmap/lmap.php .