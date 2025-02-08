Snowpack in Intermountain West: Flourishing in north, lacking in south

A mix of precipitation across the InterMountain West over the last 120 days with most of Arizona (red color) having less than 50 percent of average, however; the eastern portions of Colorado and New Mexico (purple color) have received 150 percent of average (much more than the normal amount.) The remainder of the Intermountain West was generally 50 to 70 percent of average, except a diagonal swath of above-average precipitation through Wyoming.

Snowpack has been improving somewhat for Wyoming and northern Colorado — much of that falling in the past week. However, in the southern half of the Intermountain West, there’s a long way to go especially in Arizona and New Mexico, which was explained on the latest Intermountain West Webinar and Drought Outlook on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, hosted by the National Integrated Drought Information System. The Intermountain West is made of five states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

Thanks to recent snows, northern Colorado and Wyoming are actually having about 90 percent of median to median snowpack. That means northern Colorado and Wyoming were extremely close to being right on target for normal snowpack, thanks to their winter snowfall, so far.

“I’d like to be seeing above-median but we are only in early February, so we are at least on the path toward a normal snowpack,” said Tony Bergantino, director of the Wyoming State Climate Office and Wyoming Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, state coordinator, Wyoming Mesonet director and webinar speaker.

Meanwhile, much of southern Colorado and northern Utah have 70 to 90 percent of median snowpack.

“I generally consider 90 percent to 110 percent to be around normal, so I would say they are slightly below normal,” Bergantino said.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t include parts of southwest Colorado and southern Utah, which are showing a smaller snowpack with just 50 to 70 percent of median snowpack.

Then, further down the list is a large chunk of Arizona and New Mexico, which have less than 50 percent of median, with much area under 25 percent of median snowpack.

SNOWFALL

Regarding the numbers, (outside of November) snow totals have been bleak in the San Juans, but a bit better in the central mountains, Bergantino said.

So far, its been a banner winter for many parts of the Intermountain West. The official snow total for Cheyenne, Wyo., as of Feb. 5, 2025 is 16’6″.

Here are other snowfall totals from CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network) for the three northern states. “And, I would really stress that these are atypical and solely because of their locations, especially having to do with elevation. Totals in the 20″-50” range are much more the norm throughout the West, Bergantino said. Reports from CoCoRaHS observers are used by the National Weather Service, the National Centers for Environmental Information, engineers, farmers, teachers and many others.

Smoot, Wyo., 4.9 SSE (south of Afton) — 127 inches; Crested Butte, Colo., 6.2 N (west central Colorado) — 111.8 inches; Heber City, Utah, 10.1 ESE (southeast of Salt Lake) — 107 inches

Interestingly, Colorado snowfall varied almost every month from fall to current. October was mostly near normal for much of the state. November, however, was generally 400 to 600 percent of normal, especially for sites south of Highway 50, while areas to the north were more spotty, with some areas near normal and other areas above.

“For November, almost all of the snow came in two storms, most at the beginning of the month, and the rest around Thanksgiving. However, December was very dry for all of the Plains. January saw above normal precipitation, but it can be deceiving, as January has low normal values,” said Kyle Mozley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colo.

DROUGHT UPDATE

Then there is the word “drought.” Colorado and Utah aren’t doing badly, “however, drought in far northern Colorado started moving into southeast Wyoming. Also, in Colorado there’s degredation in the southwest. Wyoming saw improvements in the northeast and southwest parts of the state,” Bergantino noted. Unfortunately, Arizona has seen degredation of drought in most of the state.

Arizona: 83.7 percent in drought; Colorado: 17.1 percent; New Mexico: 36 percent; Utah: 40.5 percent; Wyoming: 83.2 percent.

Development and persistence is likely in the southwest. Some improvement is expected in northwest Wyoming. Then it’s the status quo (same as current) across much of Colorado and Utah.

Around Christmas, drought in southeast Wyoming pushed down through Laramie County into north central Colorado, joining a small patch that already existed there. While snowpack in much of Wyoming, especially the west is right around median and even above median in a few basins, Wyoming is still fraught with those drought categories, but conditions have improved.

“Three months ago Wyoming was 100 percent in drought but now 83.71 percent of Wyoming is in the D1 thru D4 categories (improving but it did decline almost a half percent again since the last week of January,)” Bergantino said. Intensity has lessened, thankfully with those D3-D4 areas having gone from 27.65 percent three months ago to 21.31 percent the first week of February 2025.

There’s also the Snow Water Equivalent and compared to last year, Colorado basins, especially in southwest Colorado aren’t doing as well as last year. However, because of snow in the past week, Wyoming basins are doing better than this time, a year ago.

An update on both Lake Powell and Lake Mead indicates both are at their lowest values in 30 years.

Lake Mead is at 8,939,290 acre-foot and Lake Powell is 8,236,430 acre-foot. Their averages are 16,487,300 acre-foot and 14,388,123 acre-foot respectively.

La Nina conditions are currently present and expected to continue through the April period. There’s a 60 percent chance that conditions could return to neutral by May.

The outlook for the next three months is for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in Arizona and New Mexico. The outlook is for below-normal temperatures for the northwest half of Wyoming, and below-normal precipitation in the southeast half of Wyoming.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Utah have increased chances for above-normal temperatures (south) and below-normal precipitation.

TECHNOLOGY FOR SNOWPACK:

Also on the webinar, technology used at NASA is being implemented to better analyze snowpack changes.

“Relying only on station data means we can miss important changes in the snowpack, making us vulnerable to missing impending drought or flood conditions. So, its important to use comprehensive snowpack observations in order to capture the status of the mountain snowpack, which is our biggest seasonal water reservoir,” said Jeff Deems, Ph.D., chief technology officer and co-founder of Airborne Snow Observatories.

This technology from ASO was developed at NASA for over a decade, before Airborne Snow Observatories received it in 2020. It’s already being used to support water management efforts throughout the western U.S.

Airborne Snow Observatories King Air aircraft being readied for airborne snow surveys. Photo courtesy Airborne Snow Observatories Inc. Drought1

“The Natural Resources Conservation Service measurements provide a critical long-term and continuous index of snow conditions, but they don’t measure the volume of snow in the watershed. Also, that index representing the total watershed snowpack, changes within the snow season from year to year,” Deems said.

Full-watershed mapping of the snowpack from ASO also enables use of physics-based runoff forecasts which can be more responsive to extreme weather and changing watershed conditions in order to strongly supplement drought guidance.

“By adding ASO mapping to the NRCS monitoring, we get the full picture of snow throughout the watershed, which means no drought or high runoff surprises and a solid foundation for reliable runoff forecasting,” Deems said.

ASO’s airborne surveys are used in the ASO WRF-Hydro forecast system to track hydrologic conditions and produce seasonal runoff forecasts in ASO-monitored basins.

The Intermountain West Drought Conditions and Outlook webinars are held every other month on the first Tuesday at 1 p.m. MST. This series is hosted by the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS). For more information, go to https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/ or http://www.airbornesnowobservatories.com .