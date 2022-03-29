Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/28/2022
Location: Arthur, Neb.
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages
34 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,588.24
14 Fall Bulls Avg. $4,196.43
13 Open Registered Females Avg. $2,653.85
48 Com. Replacement Females Avg. $1,250.00
Top Bulls:
Lot 26J Snowshoe Bottom Line F03 26J Sold for $10,500.00 to Richard Aden – St. Joseph, IL
Lot 54J Snowshoe 33Z Conquest F07 54J Sold For $ 8,000.00 to Reese Wagner – SD
Lot 110H Snowshoe 40E Viktor E81 110H Sold for $7,000.00 to Keith Geis — Wheatland, WY
Lot 83J Snowshoe 101F Outlaw Z16 83J Sold for $7,250.00 to Keltner Ranch – Terry, MT
Lot 70J Snowshoe 101F Desperado D24 Sold for $6,250.00 to Alan Klempel — Bloomfield, MT
Top Open Females:
Lot J69 Snowshoe 101F Panther C46 J69 Sold for $6,250.00 to John Harms – Humboldt, IA
Comments
Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale was held at the ranch in Arthur, Neb. The Buzanowski family put together a great sale offering of fall and yearling bulls and also a stellar set of open registered females and two groups of black baldy heifers sired by Snowshoe bulls.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User