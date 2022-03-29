TFP Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 03/28/2022

Location: Arthur, Neb.

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

The pens sale morning were filled with quality cattle from the bulls to the females.



Averages

34 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $4,588.24

14 Fall Bulls Avg. $4,196.43

13 Open Registered Females Avg. $2,653.85

48 Com. Replacement Females Avg. $1,250.00

Top Bulls:

Lot 26J Snowshoe Bottom Line F03 26J Sold for $10,500.00 to Richard Aden – St. Joseph, IL

Lot 54J Snowshoe 33Z Conquest F07 54J Sold For $ 8,000.00 to Reese Wagner – SD

Lot 110H Snowshoe 40E Viktor E81 110H Sold for $7,000.00 to Keith Geis — Wheatland, WY

Lot 83J Snowshoe 101F Outlaw Z16 83J Sold for $7,250.00 to Keltner Ranch – Terry, MT

Lot 70J Snowshoe 101F Desperado D24 Sold for $6,250.00 to Alan Klempel — Bloomfield, MT

Top Open Females:

Lot J69 Snowshoe 101F Panther C46 J69 Sold for $6,250.00 to John Harms – Humboldt, IA

Comments

Snowshoe Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale was held at the ranch in Arthur, Neb. The Buzanowski family put together a great sale offering of fall and yearling bulls and also a stellar set of open registered females and two groups of black baldy heifers sired by Snowshoe bulls.