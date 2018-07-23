So you’ve inherited a farm, Now what?

If you've inherited or received farmland and want to learn more about the best strategies for managing this asset, learn what it means to own agricultural land today at one of several Nebraska Extension programs being hosted this year across the state.

Topics to be covered in the 3 hour workshop include:

· Am I keeping the farm or selling it?

· How do I manage a farm?

· If leasing, what are key lease provisions?

· What legal considerations do I have with this decision?

· And, how do we manage family communications and expectations when other family is involved?

"I am contacted monthly from citizens who have had their parents pass away, and now they are managing a farm for the first time in their lives," said Allan Vyhnalek, Nebraska Extension educator and event speaker.

"They may have even grown up there, but haven't been around for 30 or 40 years and need to understand that farming practices and management concepts have changed."

The program is being presented by Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen, a Nebraska Extension educator. They provide farmland management education for eastern Nebraska.

Pre-registration is requested by two days prior to the event. Advance registration is requested to ensure enough handouts for the program. This program is free because of funding from the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture under award number 2015-49200-24226.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, at (402) 472-1771 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or contact Jim Jansen at (402) 261-7572 or e-mail jjansen4@unl.edu.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the Fairgrounds, Comm. Building in McCook, Neb.