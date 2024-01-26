Soaring rein

Effortlessly guiding Lil Joes Cash N Gold through required lead changes, Colorado horse trainer Devin Warren rode an inspirational and impactful routine to victory and a record score of 233 points. The total was the highest so far for the nearly 30-year-old NWSS freestyle reining. "It is pretty awesome to go two in a row," said Warren about winning the popular event back-to-back. "He is a great horse with a great owner (Grace Wins, LLC). She stands behind me 100%."

2024 NWSS Freestyle Reining sees highest scores in its history

Dubbed “the best freestyle reining competition in the world,” the $27,500 RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining event at the 2024 National Western Stock Show lived up to its billing and then some. In front of yet another enthusiastic, sold-out crowd, 14 invited competitors put on a show to remember, with the top two finishers posting scores that soared past the previous high marks for the popular contest.

Starting off a little slow with the first couple of competitors experiencing challenges inside the arena, Cody Stark went third in the order and had the crowd rocking. In a formal-style routine aboard Smokee Dreams, the Colorado horse trainer and first-time NWSS freestyle participant dazzled the stands with explosive slides and fast spins, along with dropping the reins at multiple points to ride no-handed. Although DQ’d by the judges for failing to include a required lead change, the crowd confirmed its approval after the contest to shower Stark and Smokee Dreams with applause and the coveted People’s Choice award.

“It is my first time here and it is unbelievable,” said Stark when interviewed by NWSS Horse Show Manager Kendra McConnell immediately after his performance. Stark was also quick to give all the credit to Smokee Dreams. “He absolutely loves his job. You can challenge him with anything and he just does it. He is an incredible horse.”

Another incredible horse entered the National Western Events Center arena as the fourth slot on the lineup with rider Sharee Schwartzenberger aboard Game Day Surprise (barn name of Eli), and the duo made the competition soar to even newer heights. Sixteen-year-old Eli is a polished veteran of the event, earning multiple titles with Schwartzenberger in the saddle. Showing off their usual big costumes and artistic flair, they portrayed Moana and Maui from the Disney movie “Moana,” along with riding to that film’s theme song titled “How Far I’ll Go.”

Showy and flowy, Schwartzenberger and her horse performed a challenging bridleless routine that impressed the judges and had the stands cheering. Once the scores from the three judges were tabulated, the resulting 232 points was the highest score ever awarded (up to that point) in the history of the NWSS freestyle.

“He is 16 and he’s been doing this since he was 4 years old,” said a smiling Schwartzenberger about Eli after their ride. “I am just ecstatic with him and just enjoy everything I do with him. The second we walk in (the arena) his ears come up and you can tell that he loves it.”

TAKING FIRST

The full stands loved it, as well, and they were even more excited when Devin Warren and Lil Joes Cash N Gold defended their 2023 NWSS title with a brand-new highest score in the history of the stock show’s freestyle reining event. On the way to earning 233 points and the win, Warren rode an emotional routine set to Chris Tomlin’s inspirational song “Noel” that filled the Events Center with beautiful music while the duo on the sand stirred the crowd with elegant and powerful maneuvers.

“It is pretty awesome to go two in a row,” said Warren about winning back-to-back NWSS freestyles.

Asked about the moving choice in music, Warren praised his spouse.

“This was all my wife’s idea for this one,” he explained. “She said, I think this is the song for the year. I am not a big artsy-fartsy guy,” he added with a smile “I have to put (the music) with something that is impactful in my life and I feel that is where I am led to go.”

Warren also good-naturedly explained how choosing an impactful song and message helps him overcome the challenge of Schwartzenberger’s elaborate outfits and choreographed routines.

“Sharee is tough,” he said. “She always puts a heck of a routine together and does a heck of a costume job. I mean, I can’t compete with her costumes,” he continued with a laugh. “I cannot do the flowy dress and everything else and all the bling, so I have to rely on the music and the horse and the message. Otherwise, I don’t have a chance!”

Having a real chance at the top spot, but settling fork third place, was perennial contender Shane Brown, who returned to compete in Denver after recently moving to Texas. Riding Xtra Voodoos All In, Brown chose to go stylish and smooth as he performed to Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” in honor of his wife. Displaying his usual deft touch throughout the powerful and supple maneuvers, Brown and his mount racked up an impressive 229.50 points from the trio of judges, which tied Brown’s previous best score in the NWSS freestyle and placed him behind only Warren and Schwartzenberger.

“It is the best in the world,” said Brown about the NWSS’s freestyle, which echoed his and other competitors’ comments from the past. “Some people might argue with me that (All American Quarter Horse) Congress is better. It is older, it has been there forever, (and) the Congress has a lot of history, but it does not have as good a venue as we’ve got,” he added, speaking in the personal sense as a result of helping organize the NWSS event almost from its 1996 inception. “(Congress) is still really, really good, but for sure, our quality of horses and riders is way better because (the NWSS freestyle) is an invitational. (In the Congress) anybody can enter.”

“I am really glad I am not the judge,” stated McConnell when asked how nice it was to see long-time participants and crowd favorites Warren, Schwartzenberger and Brown claim the top spots in 2024. “Thank goodness I don’t have to do that. You are happy for whoever wins, because we are all friends and family and that is what we do together.”

2024 NWSS RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining Top Spots:

1 – Devin Warren & Lil Joes Cash N Gold: 233 points

2 – Sharee Schwartzenberger & Game Day Surprise: 232 points

3 – Shane Brown & Xtra Voodoos All In: 229.50 points

4 – Randall Dooley & Platinum Knight: 226.50 points

5 – Drake Johnson & Star Spangled Top: 222.50 points

6 – Luke Gingerich & Tinseltowns Whizard: 222 points

6 – Brogan Hill & Quik Draw McGraw: 222 points

8 – Gavin Warren & Lil Ruf Maggie: 221.50 points

9 – Aaron Ralston & Bud Lyte: 220.50 points

10 – Dan James & CCR Voodoo Star: 220.50 points

People’s Choice Award: Cody Stark & Smokee Dreams

Devin Warren and Lil Joes Cash N Gold (along with horse owner plus costumed crew that helped with the routine in the arena) pose with their winners check of $7,150.00 (held by NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews) from the 2024 NWSS RAM Invitational Freestyle Reining competition on Jan. 7.

With the sponsoring company's RAM truck still inside the NWSS Events Center arena, the Youth freestyle reining finalists performed before the start of the official freestyle reining competition and put on a talented show for early spectators in the venue.

