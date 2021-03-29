Soil Health Alliance formed in Kansas

ESBON, Kan. — The Kansas Soil Health Alliance is a recently formed nonprofit organization that has been established to be a trusted partner and valuable soil health resource for Kansas growers.

The Kansas Soil Health Alliance is led by a board of Kansas farmers and ranchers supported by five partner organizations. The alliance seeks to promote the benefits of soil health principles to Kansas growers, provide up-to-date science-based information pertaining to soil health and educate Kansas growers about system-based soil health production methods.

The Kansas Soil Health Alliance’s mission is to improve and protect Kansas soils. The alliance invites all growers — no matter the farming operation size or current farming and ranching practices — to utilize resources and learn more about Kansas soil health efforts and events. The alliance will also connect experienced Kansas growers who are working to improve soil health with growers new to the effort.

“We are excited to work with Kansas farmers and ranchers to provide information and learning events focused on building more resilient soils. A resilient soil will help provide a steady income through extreme weather events.” according to Michael Thompson, chair of the Kansas Soil Health Alliance.

The board members of the Kansas Soil Health Alliance are:

Michael Thompson, Almena, Kansas

Brice Custer of Hays, Kansas

Rock Ormiston of Kismet, Kansas

Nick Gutterman of Spring Hill, Kansas

Mary Howell of Frankfort, Kansas

Cade Rensink of Minneapolis, Kansas

Lucinda Stuenkel of Palmer, Kansas

The farmer-led, farmer-driven alliance is supported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition, Kansas Soybean, No-till on the Plains and General Mills.

For more information about the alliance, visit the Kansas Soil Health Alliance at KSsoilhealth.org or contact Jennifer Simmelink, association coordinator, at Jennifer@KSsoilhealth.org .