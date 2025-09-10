Soil health benchmarking in Nebraska Soil Health Coalition Hub 1: Building a baseline for Nebraska’s future

Pictured, from left, Riley Hackbart, USDA NRCS, with Godfred Ankomah and Dilshan Ekanayaka, UNL PREEC, standing in one of Nebraska Soil Health Coalition’s Hub 1 locations in south-central Nebraska. The team identified a native community of plant species representing undisturbed, natural rangeland before extracting both probe and core soil samples to establish a comparison reference point in five locations. Courtesy photo

The Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, in partnership with Bijesh Maharjan, associate professor in soil science and agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is taking an important step toward understanding and improving the resilience of Nebraska’s soils. The NSHC is a grassroots effort focused on improving farm resilience from the ground up. In Hub 1, located in south-central Nebraska, the first region in this statewide effort, soil health benchmarking is underway to establish clear reference points that will guide producers, researchers and conservation partners in sustaining the land for future generations.

“The NSHC is pleased to pilot the first soil health benchmarking steps with Dr. Bijesh Maharjan in Hub 1 as a part of five eventual hubs across Nebraska. The five sites are the basis of our long-term demonstration and education sites (DES) that integrate systemic education and build deep relationships.” NSHC Board Member Mike McDonald said. “We are very pleased to partner with UNL and collaboratively develop a national model.”



This August, Maharjan and his team members, Godfred Ankomah and Dilshan Ekanayaka, at the UNL Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center, together with Riley Hackbart from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, sampled soil from five pairs of cropland and reference sites in four counties in south-central Nebraska. These pairs allow researchers to compare working agricultural fields with nearby undisturbed sites that represent the region’s natural soil conditions.



“Benchmarking soil health is about more than just numbers — it’s about creating a reliable foundation so we can measure progress in years to come,” Maharjan said. “By comparing croplands with their reference sites, we are able to see how management practices are influencing soil organic matter, nutrient cycling, microbial activity and other key indicators of soil function.”



SOIL STEWARDSHIP

The NSHC, a farmer-led group spearheading the initiative, works to build awareness, education, and promote the adoption of soil health practices that improve soil resilience and profitability. Its mission is to unite producers, agricultural professionals, agencies, universities, and industry partners to advance soil stewardship. The Hub 1 benchmarking effort exemplifies this collaboration, with Maharjan’s team, NRCS colleagues, and local producers working side by side to generate knowledge that benefits all of Nebraska agriculture.

“The USDA NRCS is happy to support a grassroots-focused producer-led soil health coalition in the state,” USDA NRCS State Soil Scientist Carlos Villareal said. “Soil health benchmarking is a crucial part of the effort. Following Maharjan’s soil health benchmarking concept, published as Soil Health Gap , NRCS supports soil health benchmarking for any cropland through an incentive program.”

The UNL team, led by Maharjan, will be preparing a comprehensive report and developing extension materials tailored for farmers and conservation stakeholders. These outputs will help producers evaluate the impact of practices such as cover crops, reduced tillage, and optimized nutrient management, giving them a clearer picture of how their soils stack up against natural baselines.

Soil health benchmarking in Hub 1 is part of a broader NSHC goal to create a statewide soil health monitoring and benchmarking network. The effort ensures that farmers, ranchers and policymakers have the science-based tools they need to balance productivity with long-term stewardship.



“Healthy soils are the foundation of Nebraska agriculture,” Maharjan emphasized. “By working together — producers, ag professionals, agencies, industries, and universities — we can make sure that foundation remains strong for generations.”

More information on the NSHC Hub 1 can be found at https://www.nesoilhealth.org/hub1 .

