Soil Health Exchange brings answers to grower’s questions

Growers listen and discuss field peas at the 2023 High Plains Ag Field Day. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Growers getting their ground ready for planting this year may have some questions regarding soil health and keeping their lands productive. They can now find assistance with those questions from the Soil Health Exchange. A new online discussion forum hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln CropWatch.

“This forum is specifically designed to connect and communicate with producers and stakeholders in the fields of soil health and management,” said Saurav Das, research assistant professor at Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The goal is to bridge the gap between research and its real-world application in agriculture and improve soil health management adoption.

The Soil Health Exchange group consists of UNL specialists who are committed to enhancing farm productivity, profitability, and environmental stewardship. “Through discussions and shared knowledge, we hope to foster a community dedicated to achieving these goals,” he said.

The Exchange will offer solutions for soil health management challenges, foster a collaborative environment for sharing knowledge and experiences, and translate research into practical field applications.

Producers are invited to submit questions to https://cropwatch.unl.edu/soil-health-exchange . The Soil Health Exchange group will provide detailed and well-researched solutions to all queries with approximately one month turnaround time.

For more information, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2023/announcing-soil-health-exchange .