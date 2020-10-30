Solid gold: Recipients of American FFA Degree

The American FFA Degree is the highest honor available to members and is signified by the awarded gold key, identifying the member as having a dedication to excellence, their state chapter, and the national organization.

Recipients have achieved the state degree, completed 360 hours of agriculture education and have graduated from high school no less than 12 months prior to the national convention. They have proven the quality of their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) through record keeping and substantiated earnings from that SAE. The students’ leadership records, academic achievements, and community service are also taken into consideration and should be indicative of their commitment to excellence.

The National FFA Convention was hosted virtually to members all across the country and the American Degree recipients were recognized Wednesday evening during the session both online and broadcast on RFD-TV.

COLORADO RECIPIENTS

Adrienne Bailey, Limon; Dominik Becerra, Fowler; Allison Berg, Greeley; Lauren Bigler, Windsor; Megan Branson, Cedaredge; Sarah Cecil, Briggsdale; Duke Chesnut, Platte Valley; Trystan Croissant, Briggsdale; Tyler Crum, Lamar; Ashley Dhooge, Greeley; Robert Erickson, Greeley; Bryce Ewing, Greeley; Kameron Farmer, Lamar; Lauren Frink, Highland; Lauren Froid, Eaton; Edwin A Garcia Lucero, Fort Morgan; Cortland Garner, Deer Trail; Melanie M. Hansen, St Vrain Valley; Mariah Hartshorn, Lamar; Staci Higgins, Yuma; Kayla Jenkins, North Park; Kiara Johnson, Greeley; Mackenzie Johnson, Platte Valley; Skyla Jones, Bennett; Asia Kalcevic, Weld Central; Zachary Karg, Merino; Kinlie Lewis, Caliche; Kyle Ley, Platte Valley; Tyson Lichty, Liberty; Leandra Melgoza, Lamar; Brandon Melnikoff, Plateau Valley; Johanna Mergelman, Limon; Grace Merritt, Wray; Kylie Miller, Las Animas; Kenzie Morris, Yuma; Bobbie Moss, Greeley; Michaela Nelson, Eaton; Ashlyn Ochsner, Platte Valley; Grace Olinger, Soroco; Heile Pearson, Ignacio; Carly Powley, Weld Central; Caleb Reno, Briggsdale; Hadlie Rittgers, Eads; Lucas Roderick, Ignacio; Dawson Roesch, McClave; Dillon Roesch, McClave; Sydnee Roth, Liberty; Shaianna Sabata, North Park; Peter Sandels, Cedaredge; Brayden Schulte, Weldon Valley; Karissa Schulte, Weldon Valley; Tyler Sigg, Bennett; Joseph Smith, Platte Valley; Danielle Specht, Weld Central; Garrett Tyree, Wiley; Bailey VanValkenburg, North Park; Alex Vieselmeyer, Holyoke; Reise Weaver, Greeley; Seirra Weaver, Greeley; Taylor Webb, Greeley; Anna Weisensee, Limon; Darci Wintermote, North Park.

NEBRASKA RECIPIENTS

Hannah Acheson, Kimball; Jacob Adelson, High Plains; John Alfs, Shickley; Kacey Allen, Blue Hill; Logan Anderson, Freeman; Ian Anderson, High Plains; Jakob Andreasen, West Point; Trevin Arnold, Fairbury; Kenna M. Asche, Fillmore Central; Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; Connor Bartels, Johnson County Central; Blake Bartling, Verdigre; Connor Bartling, Osceola; Henry Beel, Ainsworth; Eve Beethe, Pawnee City; Avery Joseph Bermel, Randolph; Danie Brandl, Humphrey; Harlee Brauckmuller, Ashland-Greenwood; Kyle Broman, Fillmore Central; Anastasia Brugger, McCool Junction; Rachel Buehler, Freeman; Taylor Cammack, Tri County; Riley Carlstrom, High Plains; Valerie Christensen, St Paul; Kade Christensen, Seward; Clay Church, High Plains; Corey Conway, Silver Lake; Megan Cook, Verdigre; Chase DeVries, Sandy Creek; Travis Doerr, Bloomfield; Kristine N. Dvoracek, Elba; Trisha Dybdal, Hartington Newcastle; Caden Erickson, Holdrege; Meghan Essink, Norris; Taylor Falkenstine, Franklin; Megan Fehr, Sutton; Ally Fischer, Plainview; Drew Franzen, Gothenburg; Dylan Frederick, Falls City; Jayla Froman, Boyd County; Dalton Gembica, Twin River; Melanie Gentrup, Emerson-Hubbard; David George, Leyton; Samuel Gerdes, Franklin; Savannah Gerlach, Tri County; Alexis Marie Gerritse, Tri County; Emma Goosic, Franklin; Caden Greenland, Arcadia; Rosemary Gubbels, Plainview; Riley Hanna, Ashland-Greenwood; Sophia Elisabeth Harder, Randolph; Tate Hartley, Maywood; Cindy Louise Haselhorst, Randolph; Kane Hasselbring, Fairbury; Emily Hatterman, Wisner-Pilger; Chase Haussermann, Franklin; Rylee Hayek, Wilber-Clatonia; Lana Hebda, Twin River; Caleb Hendrickson, Shickley; Lydia Hill, Ord; Tucker Hodsden, Morrill; Morgan Hrbek, Verdigre; TaraLee Hudson, Bruning-Davenport; Eliza Hunzeker, Pawnee City; Cadge Janssen, Lakeview; Kooper Jelinek, West Holt; Jake Jenkins, Kimball; Jacob Jenkins, Morrill; Dalton Jerabek, St Paul; Michaela Johnson, Bloomfield; Jacque Johnson, Northwest; Ben R. Jones, Doniphan-Trumbull; Lauren Kaliff, York; Isaac Kamler, Shickley; Josiah Kamler, Shickley; Tanner Kauk, Alma; Jenna Kerbs, Norris; Maddy Kimbrough, Fillmore Central; Nicki Kirchhoff, Superior; Blake Kirchhoff, Superior; Brady Klute, Hampton; Spencer Knuth, Holdrege; Max Kohmetscher, York; Nic Krzykowski, Doniphan-Trumbull; Austin Kubie, Blair; Josie Kuchera, Rock County; Garrett Kuss, Seward; Micah Lamprecht, Emerson-Hubbard; Abigail Langdon, Leigh-Clarkson; Mickayla Larsen, Waverly; Evan Larson, Tri County; Hannah Lemke, Creighton; Toriann Likens, Fairbury; Jordan McGinnis, Kimball; Jaron Meeks, Loup County-Taylor; Jillian Mertz, McCool Junction; Emily Meyer, Blue Hill; John Munter, Randolph; Andrew Nelson, Twin River; Shay Nelson, Boyd County; Lauren A. Nichols, Scottsbluff; Katelyn Nielson, Nebraska City; Chad Niemeier, Tri County; Kade Noble, Boone Central; Erin Pankoke, Centennial; Ashley Parde, Freeman; Wyatt Paxton, Stuart; Blake Pelster, Wallace; Evan Peterson, Gothenburg; Tyler Peterson, Gothenburg; Talon Petska, Ord; Shelbi Pieper, York; Jocelyn Pohl, Bridgeport; Darci Reimers, Centura; Karlie Rumbeck, Amherst; Logan Russell, High Plains; Ethan Sattler, Stuart; Cody Schaad, Lakeview; Chandler Schelkopf, Fillmore Central; Sierra Schemper, Holdrege; Trey Schlueter, Ainsworth; Elle Schmaderer, Stuart; Amanda Schmidt, Stanton; Danielle Schreiber, Waverly; Megan Schroeder, Wisner-Pilger; Aubrey Schultis, Mcpherson County; Kyle Schumacher, Elgin; Wyatt Schuster, Superior; Lauren Seier, Elgin; Tristin Smith, Medicine Valley; Thomas Smyth, Pawnee City; Jayden Stewart, Rock County; Weston Svoboda, Burwell; Boone Svoboda, Lawrence-Nelson; Kelsey Swantek, Twin River; Dawson John Tietmeyer, York; John Vacek, Ravenna; Anthony Vakoc, Verdigre; Abbey L. Vales, Wilber-Clatonia; Brock Vetick, Lyons-Decatur Northeast; Addison Elizabeth Kay Villwok, Randolph; Zachery Wagner, Kimball; Abigayle Warm, Centennial; Jayden Widener, Maywood; Greg Wilke, Kimball; Sam Wilkins, Ainsworth; Charlie Ray Winkelbauer, Randolph; Whitney Winter, Sutton; Paige Wood, Maywood; Kyle Wylie, Stanton.

WYOMING RECIPIENTS

Wyatt Ankney, John B. Kendrick Sheridan; Hunter Benedict, John B. Kendrick Sheridan; Derick Buhr, Clear Creek; Tristin Clark, John B. Kendrick Sheridan; Tia Cranston, Whitcomb; Brandi Fuller, Wright; Lauren Gates, Douglas; Clay Hiser, Torrington-Lingle; Christopher Houser, Riverton; Betty Jerney, John B. Kendrick, Sheridan; Makala Johnson, Coal Country; Jordan Taylor Jones, Whitcomb; Barb Kissel, Thermopolis; Kristin Klaahsen, Clear Creek; Paige Klipstein, Cheyenne High Plains; Hunter Koster, Buffalo Bill; Kamryn Kozisek, Kaycee; Kristina Nelson, Buffalo Bill; Rudy Nesvik, Cheyenne High Plains; Leif Norskog, John B. Kendrick Sheridan; Ivan Perez, Chief Washakie; Olivia Scheuerman, Chief Washakie; Kymberely Sommers, Cheyenne Big Country; Torri Walker, Jim Bridger; Aletta Ziehl, Casper. ❖