Some rural reactions to the State of the Union

Here are some rural reactions to President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday evening.

After President Biden’s call to end the immunity of ocean shipping companies from federal anti-trust laws, Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, said that the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act he introduced would accomplish that goal and address unfair practices that harm American businesses.

“I am committed to working with the Biden administration to ensure fair trade practices in the ocean carrier industry, which is a crucial step in lowering prices for American consumers and creating a level playing field for American exporters,” said Costa. “With a major supply chain disruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must hold foreign shipping companies accountable for their actions that harm American businesses and make everyday goods more expensive. I am proud of the president’s commitment to this issue, and urge my fellow congressional colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said, “Just like the Ocean Shipping Reform Act holds ocean shippers accountable, the Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act seeks the same goal. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed the House overwhelmingly last year, and President Biden’s remarks at the State of the Union signify he’s ready to sign what Congress sends him to address the supply chain crisis. Congress should strike while the iron’s hot and pass these common-sense reforms.”

But World Shipping Council President and CEO John Butler said that “the claims made by President Biden during his speech are not indicative of the industry or market dynamics. The legislative proposals currently before Congress would upend the global transportation system, reducing service for U.S. importers and exporters and raising costs for American consumers and businesses. We urge the administration and Congress to enact measures that will relieve the current congestion and set America’s supply chain up for long-term success.”

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, said, “Between surging input costs, skyrocketing fertilizer prices, the highest inflation in 40 years, and endless regulatory uncertainty, the Biden administration’s failing policies remain out-of-touch with the challenges and everyday needs of farmers, ranchers, foresters, and consumers. Rather than tackling these issues, President Biden continues to bend to the will of the most vocal progressives, demanding policies that yield no relief and contribute to substantial burdens on American taxpayers. Farm families need relief, reliable markets, and steadfast leadership. President Biden missed the mark this evening, providing a great deal of Washington-speak and lip service to boilerplate proposals. Despite these shortcomings, I remain committed to working with my colleagues to provide genuine relief to the hardworking men and women who feed and fuel our country.”

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule said, “Given the gravity of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden spoke at length about the ongoing conflict, which has caused volatility in the grain markets and increases in prices for key inputs, like fuel and fertilizer. With Russia and Ukraine among the top wheat-producing and exporting countries, we have seen large market fluctuations as the conflict continues. While we have concerns about volatility, we are deeply concerned about geopolitical stability and the needless suffering happening in Ukraine.

“The administration also highlighted its ongoing pandemic response and how it has been tackling current supply chain issues. However, supply chain issues and the availability of inputs continue to present challenges for farmers. From NAWG’s perspective, the administration and members of Congress must continue to work on a multi-faceted approach to resolve these ongoing challenges.”