Something for everyone at 2018 Governor’s Ag Forum

DENVER — The 27th Annual Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture is scheduled for Feb. 21. The agenda boasts a full day of inspiring speakers, informative breakout sessions and valuable networking opportunities for people from all aspects and walks of Colorado agriculture.

Inspiring and informative speakers throughout the day, a full slate of round table discussions and breakout sessions, and an agricultural expo that features everything from the latest in crop and data science to insect protein will ensure that forum attendees leave this year's event with new connections and information they can take back to their own businesses.

The full agenda can be found at http://www.governorsagforum.com.

Registration is still open. Individuals are able to register the day of the event as well. Register at http://www.governorsagforum.com/register-online.html.

