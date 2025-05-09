Sonnenberg tapped to lead Colorado FSA

Palmer with her grandpa Sen. Sonnenberg and the tractor that sits on his desk beneath the gold dome. Photo by Thea Sonnenberg



USDA has announced the appointments of state level Farm Service Agency directors and Rural Development state directors. Logan County rancher Jerry Sonnenberg has been appointed as state executive director of Colorado FSA and said he has several priorities right off the starting line.

Palmer with her grandpa Sen. Sonnenberg and the tractor that sits on his desk beneath the gold dome. Photo by Thea Sonnenberg

Sonnenberg said when the Trump transition reached out to him to determine his interest in potential presidential appointments, the FSA post was on his list and a few others that he said would have allowed for him to advocate for agriculture. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reached out to him in January to tell him leading the FSA is where she needed him. Her push began, agriculture groups joined the push, as did Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo. He said it wasn’t a quick process, but well worth the wait.

There are priorities across the state he is anxious to address in his role.

“Obviously the drought along the Arkansas Valley and preventative planting, trying to make sure that those farmers are somewhat protected,” he said. “The Republican River and allowing those farmers to at least dry land farm or graze or whatever they want to do with those circles that they took out of production to meet compact obligations, and then the the No. 1 ag producing county in the state (Weld) doesn’t have a FSA office so trying to rectify that.”

PUBLIC LIAISON WORK

He will have an office in Denver but said he intends to be on the road a significant portion of the time. He has plans to visit FSA offices, meet the committees across the state and represent the industry.

“Part of my job is to be the liaison and the face of agriculture for the Trump administration here in Colorado, so I’ll be meeting with the farm groups, I’ll be going to their conventions and doing that public liaison work, which I’m excited about. This is right up my alley where I can advocate for agriculture, where I can be a spokesperson for agriculture, and do what my training has prepared me to do.”

Sonnenberg, a Logan County farmer/rancher, served 16 years in the Colorado legislature and as past president pro tem of the Senate. Most recently, he was a Logan County commissioner. Jim Santomaso, he said, the owner of Sterling Livestock Commission, will fill that vacancy.

Other notable appointments include: Sallie Clark serves as the state director for Rural Development in Colorado. Most recently, Clark served as the senior adviser for Government & Military Engagement in the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs at the City of Colorado Springs, overseeing public policy, military engagement and the Sister Cities International program.

Hilary Maricle serves as state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Nebraska. Most recently, Maricle served as deputy director for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. She and her family own and operate Maricle Family Farms.

Neil Moseman serves as state director for Rural Development in Nebraska. Most recently, Moseman served as agriculture and energy policy director for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. Moseman is a fifth-generation Nebraskan and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Thomas (Tyler) Harrison serves as the state director for Rural Development in Wyoming. Most recently, Harrison served as field representative and veteran’s liaison for Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo. He previously served over 25 years in the U.S. Coast Guard as an intelligence officer and project manager.