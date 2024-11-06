Sonoma County rejects measure to restrict animal farms

Voters in Sonoma County, Calif., on Tuesday rejected Measure J, which would have limited the size of animal farming operations, PBS station KQED the reported.

Agricultural leaders in California and other states watched the debate over the measure closely.

Proponents of the measure said it would control big agriculture, but opponents said many of the farms it would have affected are small.

The vote was 85% against to 15% for, The Press Democrat, a Santa Rosa, Calif., newspaper, reported.