The Colorado Sorghum Producers and Colorado State University Extension invite you to attend a sorghum update meeting to learn about CSU plot trial results and new herbicide tolerant hybrids. Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program will lead the discussion on herbicide tolerance, and Sally Jones-Diamond, director of the CSU Crops Testing Program will lead discussion on plot trial results including microbiological product and hybrid performance trials.

The meeting will be held at the Washington County Extension Office at 181 Birch Ave. at 5 p.m. on March 22. Contact Sally Jones-Diamond at (970) 214-4611 with any questions.