SoRoCo FFA competes in the state FFA CDE competition

On April 29-30, the SoRoCo FFA chapter from Soroco High School in Oak Creek, Colo., was able to take various teams to the state level of FFA Career Development Events in order to compete against other chapters in their given areas. This year the chapter was able to take more teams than they have in the past. These teams included horticulture, milk judging, agricultural mechanics, meat judging and livestock judging.

In the horticulture competition, we brought a team of four including Chance Howard, Taylor Sanchez, Katie Olinger and Sherese Ebaugh. Kate Olinger was able to bring home a bronze medal, and Taylor Sanchez was able to obtain a silver medal. Also, the team was able to achieve bronze.

In the milk judging competition, SoRoCo FFA freshman boys Gregory Rubalcaba, Alex Colby, Chase Delamater and Spencer Ashley were able to hold their own. Chase and Alex all brought home bronze medals while Spencer brought home a silver medal, as well as placing in the bronze category in the team category.

In the ag mechanics competition Bailey Iacovetto, Kane Williams and Jesse Amrein had a great day. Amrein was able to obtain a gold medal in the competition.

In the meat evaluation, students Harrison Ashley, Schuyler Carlson and Kendall Hood placed in the silver category as a team. Also, Kendall Hood and Harrison Ashley won a silver medal, and Schuyler Carlson won a gold medal.

Last but certainly not least, our livestock judging team had an amazing day as well.

The team consisted of Grace Olinger, Bailey Singer, Samuel Shaffer and Kaetlyn Friedeman. All team members scored high enough to be placed gold in the division of the competition. The top 10 individuals received scholarships from the CSU agriculture department. Grace Olinger was the high individual overall, and Bailey Singer was fifth overall. Finally, as a team, the livestock judging team swept up the competition and placed first at the state competition. That said, SoRoCo FFA livestock judging will be representing Colorado at the national competition in October of 2018.

This has been only the second time that SoRoCo FFA has had a state winning CDE, with the first time occurring in 1988. This makes it a big year for SoRoCo FFA.

SoRoCo FFA has had a year to remember for the career development side of competition. The annual awards banquet will be held on May 8, 2018, at the SoRoCo high school to see how the chapter has done in other events throughout the year.