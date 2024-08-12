South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 07/27/2024
- Location: Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
- Averages:
36 Saddle Horses avg. $16,167
1 Yearling at $4,000
- Comments
Excellent sale and fantastic line of of horses for the annual South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. The sale is hosted by Billy and Katie Martin and sons Traylin, Tyler and Trypp and was held at the Martin Ranch east of Sturgis, S.D.
The sale consists of horses from select, invited, horsemen and women. Started prospects to proven ranch and arena horses were on the sale and sold very well to the large crowd that came out to the sale. This was the 4th annual sale and is proving to get better each year.
Sale highlights:
Lot 3, Zee Kid, “Vince”. Apr. 2017 palomino gelding by Zisco x Humbolt Duster from Cody Taton sold to Nebraska buyer for $37,000.
Lot 36, Wee Frosty Guy, “Bucky”. June 2020 buckskin gelding by TC Cross Ima Tuff Guy x Zan Parrs Poco from Clint Weeding to Texas buyer for $30,000.
Lot 7, JRW Slicks Silverguy, “Willy”. June 2022 black gelding by Slick By Design x Tour De Kas from Justin Collins to South Dakota buyer for $25,000.
Lot 32, Boons Sun Shine, “Goose”. June 2020 chestnut gelding by RBL Peptoboonshine x Colonels Red Player from Guy Fransua to South Dakota buyer for $25,000.
Lot 2, RY Lakota Cat, June 2020 buckskin gelding by Little Catstep x EL Docs Lakota Bar from Rodney & Erin Yost to Wyoming buyer for $24,500.
Lot 14, HR Profits Ajax, “Ajax”. May 2019 buckskin gelding by Profit Power x Cook N Oak from Paul & Jana Griemsman to Iowa buyer for $24,000.
Trending - News
See more