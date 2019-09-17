South Korea confirms African swine fever found on farm

South Korea has started culling pigs after an outbreak of the deadly African swine fever (ASF) was found in a pig farm close to the border with North Korea today, AgriCensus, a London-based price reporting agency, said.

According to a press statement on the website of South Korea’s agriculture ministry, the disease was found in five pigs in a farm at Paju, around 60 kilometres north of the capital Seoul, in the border province of Gyeonggi-do.

North Korea confirmed cases of African swine fever back in June of this year, with its southern neighbor stepping up an already rigorous series of biosecurity measures in response, AgriCensus noted.

“While the outbreak is in its earliest stages, market sources were uncertain of its potential impact, but South Korea has been a rare bright spot in regional demand in recent months, as other major corn, feed wheat and meal importers have seen the disease sweep through their pig herds,” AgriCensus said.