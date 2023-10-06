Southeast Colorado agriculture students compete in FFA range judging event

The second site evaluated during the FFA range judging competition in Hugo, Colo., was a Sands ecological site. Courtesy photo

High school agriculture students from across southeast Colorado competed in the FFA Range Judging and Plant Identification event held on Sept. 27 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo. This youth educational event was hosted by the Karval FFA Chapter. Patricia Patton, agriculture teacher at Karval High School, coordinated the event. The East Otero, West Otero-Timpas, Olney Boone, Branson-Trinchera, and Spanish Peaks-Purgatoire River Conservation Districts together with Osborne’s Grocery, Moose Roost Bakery, and Rick Lockhart provided the funding to support this educational youth event. The Colorado Section of the Society for Range Management provided individual awards for the high scoring individuals as part of their youth activities program. The State Land Board and local Natural Resources Conservation Service provided staff assistance. The generous support of these sponsors is greatly appreciated.

Elaine Shannon, Kim FFA, receives first-place honors for plant identification from Ben Berlinger, youth activities chair, Colorado Section SRM. Courtesy photo Range

This rangeland educational youth event involved 160 agriculture students representing 17 FFA chapters in southeast Colorado. The advanced team results were Kim – Gold; Branson – Silver, and Rye – Bronze. Beginning team winners were Kim- Gold; Rye- Silver; and Branson- Bronze. Katelynn Huskins, Rye FFA, was recognized high individual score for combined site judging and plant identification with a score of 84%. Elaine Shannon, Kim FFA, was recognized as the highest individual score on plant identification with 93% correct.

During the competition students were required to identify 30 range plant specimens and two ecological sites. During the plant identification test students had 1 minute to identify the plant before moving on to the next plant. At the ecological site, students had to complete a rangeland inventory to determine the vegetation composition and rangeland condition of the site, and evaluate the condition of the soil surface for protection from erosion. Judging the ecological site also tested the students plant identification skills.

Students evaluate the condition of an Alkaline Plains ecological site at the FFA range judging event in Hugo, Colo. Courtesy photo Range1

Following lunch guest speaker Katie Merewether, Rocky Ford NRCS and Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, gave an interesting presentation about wildlife conservation efforts on private lands in southern Colorado. Dixie Crowe, Cañon City NRCS Rangeland Management specialist, talked about youth programs supporting rangeland education through the CO Section of the Society for Range Management. The students gained special knowledge about proper rangeland management practices to sustain ecosystem goods and services provided by healthy rangelands.

The Range Judging Contest is one of many FFA Career Development Events agriculture students can participate in to test their skills and knowledge learned through their agricultural education classes. Through the Range Judging Contest students are tested on their plant identification skills and reading the landscape to determine the ecological site, condition of the rangeland, amount of usable forage, and number of animals that can be properly supported on the land.

Thank you to all the FFA advisors, conservation districts, state land board, NRCS, and the CO Section SRM for helping make this event a success for all the participating high school agriculture students. A special thank you goes out to Patricia Patton of Karval FFA, for local coordination and support.