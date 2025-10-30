Southeast Nebraska Women in Agriculture Evening Seminar Series announced

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Women involved in agriculture across southeast Nebraska are invited to take part in the upcoming Women in Agriculture Evening Seminar Series. Courtesy photo

STELLA, Neb. — Women involved in agriculture across southeast Nebraska are invited to take part in the upcoming Women in Agriculture Evening Seminar Series, a three-part program designed to celebrate, connect and empower women in rural communities. The series will be held at The Wayside Event Center, 64480 718 Rd., Stella, Neb., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

· Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 — Leasing Ag Land Basics and Crop & Livestock Insurance

· Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 — Digging into Financial Management and Tax Planning, featuring an introduction to the Agricultural Budget Calculator, a tool to help producers determine enterprise costs of production for marketing decisions

· Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 — Estate Planning: Getting Started and Managing Stress — Rural Resiliency

Each evening includes a light meal, networking opportunities and sessions led by Extension educators and topic experts.

“This program is designed to bring women in agriculture together to learn practical management skills while connecting with others who share similar challenges and opportunities,” said Ritika Lamichhane, Extension educator in Nemaha County. Kaytlyn Kennedy, Extension educator in Richarson County noted, “This evening series provides a great opportunity to bring women together in our area to network and gain more knowledge related to risk management information and resources for their farm business.”

Registration is required at least one week prior to each session. The cost is $20 per night or $50 for the three-evening series. To register, visit: go.unl.edu/seseminars.

For more information or to register by phone, contact: Ritika Lamichhane, (402) 274-4755, rlamichhane3@unl.edu (Nemaha County Extension) or Kaytlyn Kennedy, (402) 245-4324, kaytlyn.kennedy@unl.edu (Richardson County Extension).

This series is offered in partnership with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program (wia.unl.edu) and inspired by Annie’s Project, a nationally recognized program that brings together experts, resources and peer support to strengthen women’s roles in agriculture, business, family and community.