Soy industry worried by Mississippi, Panama Canal water conditions

The soy industry said last week that it is concerned about low water levels on both the Mississippi River and the Panama Canal.

In an email, Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Iowa-based Soy Transportation Coalition, noted there had been historically low water conditions on the Mississippi River in 2022.

“Even in the midst of the high water conditions a couple months ago, my concern was that we could quickly return to low water levels on the Mississippi River given how much of the region’s ground was dry and most reservoirs were still low,” Steenhoek said.

“The worry was that any prolonged period of dry weather could result in the pendulum swinging back to low water conditions. This unfortunately has occurred. It serves as a reminder that drought not only inhibits the ability to grow a crop, but it also inhibits the ability to transport that crop.”

Steenhoek added that river gauge readings at St. Louis and Memphis “illustrate how barge transportation could be challenging when our export season picks up in late summer and fall.”

He also wrote, “The Panama Canal is also experiencing challenges due to drought conditions. Since the Panama Canal is not a sea level canal and instead utilizes locks, the operation of the canal is a function of available precipitation that occurs to fill Gatun Lake — the reservoir that feeds fresh water to the canal locks.”

“According to the Panama Canal Authority, over the past five years, average water levels at Gatun Lake during the month of July is 84.9 feet. The current depth is 79.7 feet.

“Every time the original 1914 ‘Panamax’ locks allows a ship passage, 50 million gallons of water exit the lock chamber to eventually join with the Atlantic or Pacific oceans. Due to multi-year drought conditions, the Panama Canal Authority is having to resort to water saving measures.”

The ‘Neopanamax’ locks — opened in 2016 — have a draft restriction of 44 feet from the normal 50 feet. Container vessels, LNG vessels, and cruise ships largely utilize the ‘Neopanamax’ locks.

“Dry bulk vessels — including soybeans and grain — continue to overwhelmingly utilize the original 1914 ‘Panamax’ locks. The Panama Canal Authority originally had announced a half foot draft reduction for the ‘Panamax’ locks from the normal 39.5 feet to 39 feet, but recent rainfall allowed them to postpone that decision.”

The Panama Canal is a critical link in the supply chain for U.S. soybeans and grain — facilitating a significant volume of exports originating from the Gulf of Mexico to be shipped to customers in Asia,” Steenhoek said.