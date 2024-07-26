Soybean farmers encouraged to vote in Nebraska Soybean Board elections

LINCOLN, Neb. — The July election ballots for Districts 1 and 3 on the Nebraska Soybean Board have been mailed to soybean farmers residing in those districts. Each district ballot contains important information that will make the voting process easy to complete and return.

Qualified soybean farmers living in Districts 1 or 3 are encouraged to consider the following candidates, who are seeking votes for a position on the board. Voters will have the opportunity to learn about the candidates and their reasons for seeking representation on the board. Those who have not received a ballot should call (402) 564-5827 to request one. Ballots must be postmarked by July 31, 2024, to count.

District 1 Candidates (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce.)

Anne Meis – Elgin, Neb. – Antelope County (incumbent)

Mike Korth – Randolph, Neb. – Cedar County

District 3 Candidates (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.)

Ruth Ready – Scribner, Neb. – Dodge County (incumbent)

Jay Hanson – Mead, Neb. – Saunders County

“Active participation in NSB elections ensures that farmers have a direct impact on the future of the soybean industry in Nebraska,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Electing fellow farmers to the board means placing trust in leaders who are committed to managing checkoff dollars wisely and effectively for the benefit of all soybean growers in the state.”

Farmer biographies and additional election information can be accessed at https://nebraskasoybeans.org/ .

The other position available in 2024 was District 6. Mike Tomes ran unopposed in District 6; therefore, no election will be held and he will retain the position.

Election results for Districts 1 and 3 will be announced in August.