Soybean farmers encouraged to vote in Nebraska Soybean Board elections

LINCOLN, Neb. — The July election ballots for District 5 on the Nebraska Soybean Board have been mailed to soybean farmers residing in that district. Each district ballot contains important information that will make the voting process easy to complete and return.

If you are a qualified soybean farmer living in District 5, the following candidates are asking for your vote. As a voter, you will learn about the candidates and why they would like to represent you on the board. If you have not received a ballot, please call (402) 466-1969 and request one. Ballots must be postmarked by July 31, 2023, to count.

“Encouraging farmers to actively contribute their voices in NSB elections is important,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “By electing farmers to the board, we entrust leaders who bear the responsibility of determining the most effective utilization of checkoff dollars contributed by Nebraska’s soybean growers.”

District 5 Candidates (Counties of Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson.)

Mark Caspers – Auburn, Neb. – Nemaha County

– Auburn, Neb. – Nemaha County Steve Landon – Greenwood, Neb. – Cass County

– Greenwood, Neb. – Cass County Dave Nielsen – Waverly, Neb. – Lancaster County

To view farmer biographies and more election info, visit nebraskasoybeans.org/newsroom/articles-and-press-releases/article/2023/07/your-voting-guide-for-the-2023-nebraska-soybean-board-elections .

Other positions available in 2023 were District 7 and the at-large position. Doug Saathoff, in District 7, ran unopposed, therefore, no election will be held and he will retain the position. Greg Anderson, in the at-large position, ran unopposed and was re-elected by the sitting board at the Nebraska Soybean Board meeting in June.

Election results for District 5 will be announced in August.