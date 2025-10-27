Soybean growers ‘encouraged’ on China

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

After Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that he believed the U.S. and Chinese negotiators had reached agreement that could lead to substantial Chinese soybean purchases, American Soybean Association President Caleb Ragland said his growers are “encouraged.”

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Bessent said, “President Trump gave me a great deal of negotiating leverage with the threat of the 100% tariffs on Nov. 1. And I believe we’ve reached a very substantial framework that will avoid that and allow us to discuss many other things with the Chinese.”

“I think we will be able to discuss them helping us get this terrible fentanyl crisis under control. I think we are going to be able to discuss substantial soybean and ag purchases for our American farmers. I think we are going to be able to discuss more balanced trade.

“And I’m not going to get ahead of the two leaders, but I think that they will also be discussing President Trump’s global peace plan that he’s been so successful at, both here in Asia, the Middle East. And now he’s looking to Ukraine/Russia,” Bessent said.

“ASA is encouraged by Secretary Bessent’s comments that trade talks with China are productive and include U.S. soybeans,” Ragland said.

“Signals of purchase commitments are a positive step, and we look forward to learning more details later this week,” Ragland, a soybean farmer from Magnolia, Ky., said in a news release.

“We appreciate the White House and trade negotiators keeping U.S. soybeans at the center of discussions and are hopeful Thursday’s meeting between President Trump and President Xi will result in a trade deal that delivers results for our farmers.”

China is usually the biggest customer for U.S. soybeans, but this year amidst the trade conflict China has turned to Brazil and Argentina as its suppliers.